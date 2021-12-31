Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, announced today the 2022 tax treatment of distributions on shares of its common stock, as described below. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment to them of these distributions.

Common Shares (CUSIP #101121101) Record

Date Payment Date Total Distribution per Share Total Distribution Allocable to 2022 2022 Taxable Ordinary Dividends 2022 Qualified Dividends (1) 2022 Short-term Capital Gain (1) 2022 Total Capital Gain Distribution (2) 2022 Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain (3) 2022 Section 199A Dividends (1) 12/31/2021 1/28/2022 $0.980000 $0.980000 $0.848701 $0.003162 $0.001079 $0.131299 $0.087860 $0.844460 3/31/2022 4/29/2022 $0.980000 $0.980000 $0.848701 $0.003162 $0.001079 $0.131299 $0.087860 $0.844460 6/30/2022 7/29/2022 $0.980000 $0.980000 $0.848701 $0.003162 $0.001079 $0.131299 $0.087860 $0.844460 9/30/2022 10/31/2022 $0.980000 $0.980000 $0.848701 $0.003162 $0.001079 $0.131299 $0.087860 $0.844460 12/30/2022 1/30/2023 $0.980000 $0.025874 $0.022407 $0.000083 $0.000025 $0.003467 $0.002320 $0.022299 $4.900000 $3.945874 $3.417211 $0.012731 $0.004341 $0.528663 $0.353760 $3.400139 100% 86.6021% 13.3979% (1) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2022 Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts. (2) These amounts are also reported as Section 897 gains attributable to dispositions of USRPIs. In addition, for purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, 100% of the distributions reported as 2022 Total Capital Gain Distributions are from sales of assets that either generated Section 1231 gains or were held for more than 3 years. Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of “applicable partnership interest.” (3) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the 2022 Total Capital Gain Distribution amount.

The entire common stock distribution with a record date of December 31, 2021 is allocable to 2022 for federal income tax purposes. The common stock distribution with a record date of December 30, 2022 will be a split-year distribution with $0.025874 allocable to 2022 for federal income tax purposes and $0.954126 allocable to 2023 for federal income tax purposes.

