01 Communique to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Results and Host a Conference Call on Thursday January 19th, 2023

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (the "Company") (TSX-V:ONE)(OTCQB:OONEF) one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era is scheduled to release financial results for its fourth quarter 2022 which ended October 31st before market opens on Thursday January 19, 2023.

Join 01 Communique live at 10:00AM EST (Thursday, January 19, 2023) for an update on the Company's results as well as the business prospects for IronCAP™ and IronCAP X™.

Browser (please cut-and-paste the following link into your browser):

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83272630612?pwd=UUdOcVNLOVpiZE56NVNNZHUrdlFmUT09

Passcode: ironcap23

Dial-in:

Within Canada (647) 374-4685 or (647) 558-0588
Within the USA (646) 558 8656 or (669) 900 9128
Webinar ID when prompted is 832 7263 0612
Passcode: 286832739

About 01 Communique

01 Communique (TSX-V:ONE)(OTCQB:OONEF) is one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era. Its IronCAP™ technology, protected in the U.S.A. by its patent #11,271,715, is a cryptographic system incorporating advanced post-quantum cryptographic technology that can be implemented on classical computer systems as we know them today while at the same time can also safeguard against attacks in the post-quantum world of computing. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Brian Stringer
Chief Financial Officer
01 Communique
(905) 795-2888 x204
[email protected]

SOURCE: 01 Communique Laboratory Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735443/01-Communique-to-Report-Fourth-Quarter-2022-Results-and-Host-a-Conference-Call-on-Thursday-January-19th-2023

