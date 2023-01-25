Originally published on Tork News Room

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / Essity, a leading health and hygiene company and maker of the Tork brand, announces its membership with the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE), an association of colleges, universities, businesses, nonprofits and other organizations working together to create a sustainable world. As a previous AASHE member from 2010-2019, Essity has reentered the AASHE community to reinforce its commitment to understanding and assisting higher education institutions in advancing sustainability initiatives within their hygiene management operations. Through the Tork brand, Essity helps organizations make hygiene away from home more sustainable by using resources more efficiently and helping to reduce waste.

"Recognized as one of the world's most sustainable companies by ecoVadis top 1%, CDP and other prestigious awards, sustainability is at the core of everything Essity does and stands for. As the maker of Tork, the global leading professional hygiene brand, we are committed to helping our customers raise their hygiene standards by creating safe and healthy environments, while simultaneously minimizing waste and contributing to a circular society. By entering a partnership with the AASHE, we are demonstrating our commitment to evolving sustainability in higher education and look forward to collaborating with the broad range of experts in the AASHE network to advance sustainability efforts across campuses," says Jill Trider, Customer Marketing Manager at Essity.

AASHE enables colleges and universities to meet their sustainability goals by providing specialized resources, professional development, and a network for sharing information about sustainability products and services. Membership covers the entire business, so everyone can take advantage of event discounts, access to member-only resources, and other benefits.

"We believe that everyone plays an important role in advancing sustainability, and we are grateful to have leaders such as Essity as part of the AASHE community," said AASHE Executive Director Meghan Fay Zahniser. "AASHE business members provide innovative products and services that are critical to colleges and universities working to improve their sustainability performance."

Among AASHE's major programs is the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System™ (STARS®), a transparent, self-reporting framework for colleges and universities to measure their sustainability performance. STARS is intended to engage and recognize the full spectrum of colleges and universities - from community colleges to research universities - and encompasses long-term sustainability goals for already high-achieving institutions as well as entry points of recognition for institutions that are taking first steps toward sustainability.

AASHE's publications include the AASHE Bulletin weekly newsletter and annual Sustainable Campus Index., The organization also provides member-only resources that include best practices and case studies related to advancing sustainability at colleges and universities, which can be found in AASHE's online Campus Sustainability Hub.

About Tork®

The Tork brand offers professional hygiene products and services to customers worldwide ranging from restaurants and healthcare facilities to offices, schools, and industries. Our products include dispensers, paper towels, toilet tissue, soap, napkins, wipers, but also software solutions for data-driven cleaning. Through expertise in hygiene, functional design and sustainability, Tork has become a market leader that supports customers to think ahead so they're always ready for business. Tork is a global brand of Essity, and a committed partner to customers in over 110 countries. To keep up with the latest Tork news and innovations, please visit www.torkusa.com.

About Essity

Essity is a leading global hygiene and health company. We are dedicated to improving well-being through our products and services. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands, such as JOBST, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, Vinda, and Zewa. Essity has about 46,000 employees. Net sales in 2021 amounted to approximately $13 billion. The company's headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden, and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Philadelphia is Essity's North American headquarters. In addition to Pennsylvania, Essity has U.S. operations in Alabama, Kentucky, Ohio, Oklahoma, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin. Essity breaks barriers to well-being and contributes to a healthy, sustainable, and circular society. More information at www.essity.com.

About the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE)

AASHE empowers higher education administrators, faculty, staff and students to be effective change agents and drivers of sustainability innovation. AASHE enables members to translate information into action by offering essential resources and professional development to a diverse, engaged community of sustainability leaders. We work with and for higher education to ensure that our world's future leaders are motivated and equipped to solve sustainability challenges. For more information, visit www.aashe.org. Follow AASHE on Facebook and Twitter.

