AMI ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 87 stocks valued at a total of $1.43Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.79%), MSFT(5.48%), and SCHW(4.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AMI ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

AMI ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP reduced their investment in NAS:SNPS by 49,715 shares. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $338.58.

On 01/18/2023, Synopsys Inc traded for a price of $337.3 per share and a market cap of $51.41Bil. The stock has returned 3.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Synopsys Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 53.54, a price-book ratio of 9.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.04 and a price-sales ratio of 10.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, AMI ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP bought 41,182 shares of NAS:ADBE for a total holding of 108,998. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $378.38.

On 01/18/2023, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $344.38 per share and a market cap of $160.10Bil. The stock has returned -33.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-book ratio of 11.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.74 and a price-sales ratio of 9.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, AMI ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP bought 20,295 shares of NAS:COST for a total holding of 72,309. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $520.14.

On 01/18/2023, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $486.77 per share and a market cap of $215.99Bil. The stock has returned -2.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-book ratio of 10.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.31 and a price-sales ratio of 0.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

AMI ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP reduced their investment in NAS:EXLS by 30,405 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $163.17.

On 01/18/2023, ExlService Holdings Inc traded for a price of $172.37 per share and a market cap of $5.70Bil. The stock has returned 32.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ExlService Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 41.84, a price-book ratio of 8.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.82 and a price-sales ratio of 4.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

AMI ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 39,401 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 01/18/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $91.29000000000001 per share and a market cap of $1,185.67Bil. The stock has returned -34.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-book ratio of 4.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.78 and a price-sales ratio of 4.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

