TSP Capital Management Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 53 stocks valued at a total of $267.00Mil. The top holdings were CIG(5.62%), LLY(5.10%), and CTVA(4.99%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TSP Capital Management Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 840,772 shares in LTS:0M2A, giving the stock a 5.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.49 during the quarter.

On 01/18/2023, Adeia Inc traded for a price of $20.492 per share and a market cap of $1.15Bil. The stock has returned 0.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adeia Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -14.13 and a price-sales ratio of 1.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 834,763-share investment in NAS:ADEA. Previously, the stock had a 4.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $6.75 during the quarter.

On 01/18/2023, Adeia Inc traded for a price of $11.02 per share and a market cap of $1.16Bil. The stock has returned 40.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adeia Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -14.13 and a price-sales ratio of 1.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, TSP Capital Management Group, LLC bought 101,255 shares of NAS:WBD for a total holding of 611,746. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.59.

On 01/18/2023, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc traded for a price of $13.23 per share and a market cap of $32.13Bil. The stock has returned -57.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.90 and a price-sales ratio of 0.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

TSP Capital Management Group, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:GLW by 20,000 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.87.

On 01/18/2023, Corning Inc traded for a price of $35.95 per share and a market cap of $30.41Bil. The stock has returned -0.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Corning Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-book ratio of 2.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 12.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.87 and a price-sales ratio of 2.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 11,100-share investment in NAS:CMCSA. Previously, the stock had a 0.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.39 during the quarter.

On 01/18/2023, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $38.94 per share and a market cap of $168.35Bil. The stock has returned -22.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-book ratio of 2.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.28 and a price-sales ratio of 1.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

