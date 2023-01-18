Five Oceans Advisors recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 148 stocks valued at a total of $144.00Mil. The top holdings were VGSH(15.02%), DFIP(6.04%), and SCHB(5.96%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Five Oceans Advisors’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Five Oceans Advisors bought 195,708 shares of ARCA:DFIP for a total holding of 212,163. The trade had a 6.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.24.

On 01/18/2023, Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF traded for a price of $41.76 per share and a market cap of $349.72Mil. The stock has returned -13.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Five Oceans Advisors reduced their investment in BATS:DFIC by 267,822 shares. The trade had a 4.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.46.

On 01/18/2023, Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $24.015 per share and a market cap of $2.46Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a price-book ratio of 1.30.

The guru sold out of their 46,996-share investment in ARCA:LTPZ. Previously, the stock had a 2.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.91 during the quarter.

On 01/18/2023, PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $60.58 per share and a market cap of $655.48Mil. The stock has returned -23.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 47,600-share investment in BATS:VSGX. Previously, the stock had a 1.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.56 during the quarter.

On 01/18/2023, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF traded for a price of $52.84 per share and a market cap of $3.23Bil. The stock has returned -12.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a price-book ratio of 1.55.

Five Oceans Advisors reduced their investment in ARCA:DFEM by 61,708 shares. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.95.

On 01/18/2023, Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $24.07 per share and a market cap of $1.35Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a price-book ratio of 1.29.

