MILWAUKEE, Jan. 18, 2023

Dedicated to providing best-shoring IT talent solutions, serving global markets, the Experis Offshore Delivery Center will focus on sourcing and recruiting perm and temp assignments, and project delivery services for global clients

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With 76% of IT and Tech employers reporting difficulty hiring talent, new and innovative solutions are needed to source and recruit skilled workers. In order to meet the growing demand, Experis, the global leader in IT professional resourcing and services and part of ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN), today announced the opening of a new recruiting and talent sourcing center in India's high-growth tech hub of Bengaluru. The Offshore Delivery Center will be the flagship location for Experis' borderless talent and recruiting teams and will provide consistent support for recruiter and consultant hiring across the organization as well as project delivery support, serving global clients 24x7.

"We are committed to leveraging the best talent for our clients regardless of location." - Experis U.S. SVP Ger Doyle

The new and impressive, state-of-the-art office will be outfitted with Experis' Power Suite platform, which utilizes real-time data and AI to predict workforce needs for faster and improved quality to match candidates with job opportunities. The Center is dedicated to supporting enterprise and small and medium-sized clients predominantly in the U.S. and is the cornerstone of the Experis return-to-work strategy. The highly skilled team of recruiters bridge the gap between companies and the talent supply in the U.S., and the project delivery consultants deliver a range of expertise and capabilities including development, testing, service desk, and product support.

With unprecedented agility, Experis will be able to quickly meet the shifting talent demands while focusing on client's growth objectives.

"We are committed to leveraging the best talent for our clients regardless of location and we know with such talent scarcity, especially in the technology sector we need to both create and curate tech talent. That's why we are excited to be kicking off the next phase of our Tech Talent strategy so that we can tap into the highly skilled local talent here in India to meet the demand of our clients across borders," said Experis U.S. Senior Vice President Ger Doyle. "By expanding our capacity in India, where we have been scaling aggressively for two years, we are now able to bring people together, in one site, to enhance our already best-in-class service and outcomes for our clients across North America."

"Our connected global capabilities across our Experis brand are further strengthening our efforts to create a cohesive service network and capabilities for the North American market. Our Offshore Delivery Center is critical at this juncture where workplace transformation and digital adoption is leading the world of work," Sandeep Gulati, Group Managing Director, ManpowerGroup India said. "We have created this impressive place to work, built in accordance with our recent global ESG policies, that has the ambiance to welcome our diverse workforce. With this expansion, we look forward to augmenting our offerings for our clients as well as our candidates and employees globally while creating meaningful jobs here in Bengaluru."

Currently, 500 highly skilled recruitment professionals are operational at the Center, with a scalable capacity of more than 2,000 employees expected within the next two years.

ABOUT EXPERIS
Experis is the global leader in professional resourcing and project-based services. Experis accelerates organizations' growth by attracting, assessing, and placing specialized expertise in IT to deliver in-demand talent for mission-critical positions and projects, enhancing the competitiveness of the organizations and people we serve. Experis is part of the ManpowerGroup family of companies, which also includes Manpower and Talent Solutions. For more information, visit www.experis.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP
ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing, and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis, and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 75 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity – as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality, and Disability, and in 2022 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 13th year – all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent. For more information, visit www.manpowergroup.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

ManpowerGroup Inc.'s Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's technology talent strategy and scalability of the Center. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These factors include those detailed in ManpowerGroup's public filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. ManpowerGroup disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking or other statements in this release, except as required by law.

SOURCE ManpowerGroup

