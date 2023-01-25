Lincoln Financial Group ( NYSE:LNC, Financial) will host an in-person employee pep rally to celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles winning their division and earning the number one seed in the conference. Eagles mascot, SWOOP will join Eagles Cheerleaders, members of the Eagles Autism Foundation and Lincoln Employees to raise money for the Eagles Autism Challenge, while celebrating the team’s success. Attendees will also be entered into a raffle to win a signed player jersey and helmet, as well as various Lincoln-branded giveaways. Lincoln Financial Group is a Proud Partner of the Philadelphia Eagles and has held the naming rights to Lincoln Financial Field since 2002.

What: Eagles Playoff Celebration

When: Jan. 18, 2022, from 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: Lincoln Financial Group Radnor Office Lobby; 150 N Radnor Chester Rd, Radnor, PA 19087

For confirmed media members – Please use the main entrance of the Radnor Financial Center and check in at the front desk for a company representative to escort you to the event.

Who: Lincoln Financial Group employees, Eagles Autism Foundation members, and Eagles cheerleaders and mascot Swoop, as well as John Kennedy, executive vice president, president of Lincoln Financial Distributors and head of Brand

Onsite Contact: Kelly DeAngelis, VP, Corporate Communications for Lincoln Financial Group, 484-684-2394

