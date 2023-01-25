Irving Oil and global waste-to-renewable natural gas (RNG) industry leader Anaergia Inc. (“Anaergia”, TSX: ANRG) have announced a partnership that will supply Canada’s largest refinery with carbon-negative RNG, as well as Irving Oil’s other operations such as Delivered Natural Gas.

The RNG, which is made from organic matter instead of fossil fuels, will be produced at Anaergia’s Rhode Island Bioenergy Facility, where food waste and other organic wastes that would otherwise have been landfilled, are transformed into renewable fuel. About 350 million cubic feet of RNG will be supplied annually from Anaergia Inc. into the regional pipeline where it will reduce the need for conventional natural gas supply to Irving Oil’s operations, including the Saint John refinery in New Brunswick.

This RNG is recognized as carbon-negative due to its ability to capture more methane emissions than the organic waste would have otherwise created when landfilled. In this way, Anaergia’s Rhode Island Bioenergy Facility prevents the release of more than 40,000 metric tonnes per year of carbon dioxide-equivalent greenhouse gas emissions.

“We are proud to continue advancing on our energy transition journey through this new partnership where waste will be diverted from the landfill and converted to renewable natural gas for use in our operations, including at our Saint John refinery,” says Ian Whitcomb, President of Irving Oil. “We are making strides in achieving our 2030 goal of a 30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions as we shift to lower carbon energies. We know that together we can create real change towards a more sustainable energy future for all.”

The Rhode Island Bioenergy Facility, located near Rhode Island’s central landfill in Johnston, is designed to divert over 100,000 tons per year of waste from landfills and it is the largest anaerobic digester processing organic waste in New England. This facility converts food scraps plus some other organic wastes, into fertilizer, recycled water and RNG. The nutrient-rich solid residual of the digestion process is utilized to enrich New England soils and to reduce the use of fossil fuel-derived fertilizers.

“We are proud to be a part of this partnership where producing RNG from landfill-diverted organic waste is reducing greenhouse emissions from landfills and supporting Canada’s clean energy transition with a carbon-negative fuel,” says Andrew Benedek, Chairman and CEO of Anaergia. “Methane emissions from landfills are a big contributor to global warming. The state of Rhode Island is doing something to solve this problem, while also addressing New England’s waste disposal needs. Likewise, Irving Oil is recognizing the value of using what people throw away every day to create a renewable fuel.”

The opportunity to use diverted landfill waste that is converted into RNG for Irving Oil’s operations, including at the Saint John refinery, is an important step forward as the company works to achieve its sustainability goals.

About Anaergia

Anaergia was created to eliminate a major source of greenhouse gases by cost effectively turning organic waste into renewable natural gas (RNG), fertilizer and water, using proprietary technologies. With a proven track record from delivering world-leading projects on four continents, Anaergia is uniquely positioned to provide end-to-end solutions for extracting organics from waste, implementing high efficiency anaerobic digestion, upgrading biogas, producing fertilizer and cleaning water. Our customers are in the municipal solid waste, municipal wastewater, agriculture, and food processing industries. In each of these markets Anaergia has built many successful plants including some of the largest in the world. Anaergia owns and operates some of the plants it builds, and it also operates plants that are owned by its customers.

About Irving Oil

Irving Oil is a family-owned and privately held international energy company. For nearly 100 years, our commitment to doing good business has been grounded in our commitment to people – to our employees, customers, communities and partners. Founded in 1924, our mission is focused on our continued evolution to meet the changing needs of our customers. Specializing in the refining and marketing of finished energy products, we operate Canada’s largest refinery in Saint John, New Brunswick, and Ireland’s only refinery located in the village of Whitegate. We proudly serve customers with more than 1,000 fuelling locations and a network of distribution terminals spanning Eastern Canada, New England and in Ireland, operating under the Top brand. We are on a continuous journey of sustainable development, working to reduce our environmental footprint while continuing to provide safe and reliable energy to our customers. Named one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers for seven consecutive years, we are proud of our team and our longstanding commitment to our customers and our communities. Learn more at www.irvingoil.com.

