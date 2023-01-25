LAFAYETTE, Ind., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (: WNC), the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, has announced a 10-year agreement with Ryerson, a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals.



Wabash is one of the largest North American manufacturers of transportation solutions that span from first to final mile, including dry and refrigerated trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, flatbed trailers and tank trailers. Under this agreement, Ryerson will be a key supplier to Wabash for steel, stainless steel and aluminum products used across Wabash’s full portfolio.

“We selected Ryerson as a strategic supplier partner because their footprint and business strategy is aligned with our vision,” said Richard Mansilla, Wabash’s vice president, Global Procurement. “We believe this partnership with Ryerson will help us address our wide range of metal needs in the short to medium term to aid in Wabash’s production of DuraPlate® dry van trailers, Acutherm™ refrigerated trailers and truck bodies with EcoNex™ Technology, tank trailers and platform trailers.”

Ryerson has supplied Wabash with steel, stainless steel, and aluminum for over 10 years and is a three-time Wabash supplier award winner. This mutually beneficial agreement will focus on generating long-term value by optimizing the supply footprint and collaborating on innovation and continuous improvement.

“Ryerson is honored to enter into this agreement with Wabash,” said Jeff Redfield, Ryerson’s president, North Region and Canada. “Through over a decade of collaboration, Ryerson has worked closely with Wabash to recognize synergies in geography and identify opportunities to build a stronger supply chain, capitalizing on Ryerson’s relationships with domestic mills. Our value-added network of interconnected service centers has enabled Ryerson to reach Wabash wherever they are located. We look forward to providing customized metal solutions to Wabash for years to come.”

This long-term agreement with Ryerson is another example of how Wabash is continuing to leverage its strong supplier relationships to add value for customers. This is the second 10-year supply agreement Wabash has secured with a key supplier in the last 18 months and follows on the heels of a new long-term agreement with strategic customer J.B. Hunt.

Wabash: Changing How the World Reaches You®

Wabash (: WNC) is the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries that is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company enables customers to thrive by providing insight into tomorrow and delivering pragmatic solutions today to move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs, manufactures, and services a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, flatbed trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. Learn more at

www.onewabash.com.

About Ryerson

Ryerson is a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. Founded in 1842, Ryerson has around 4,000 employees in approximately 100 locations. Visit Ryerson at www.ryerson.com.

