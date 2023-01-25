OTC Markets Group Announces the 2023 OTCQX Best 50

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), today announced the 2023 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of the top-performing OTCQX companies in the prior calendar year.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market, based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth. Companies in the 2023 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance during the 2022 calendar year.

“We congratulate the 2023 OTCQX Best 50 companies on being able to outperform their peers in a year of difficult market conditions,” said Jason Paltrowitz, OTC Markets Group EVP of Corporate Services. “This year’s roster represents the breadth of industries and geographies that contribute to the diverse range of OTCQX-traded securities.

2023 OTCQX Best 50 Results and Highlights

The 2023 OTCQX Best 50 companies traded a total $6.5 billion dollar volume. The companies delivered to investors a median total return of 20% in 2022. The median market cap for the companies ranked in this year’s list was over $198.6 million, and among them were 13 companies with a market cap greater than $1 billion.

This year’s top performing company, Journey Energy Inc. (OTCQX: JRNGF), is a Canadian oil and gas exploration and production company. Journey Energy Inc. cross-trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) in Canada under the ticker symbol “JOY.” They are among the 15 Canadian companies rounding out the list of the OTCQX Best 50.

U.S. and Canadian companies comprised a high concentration of the 2023 OTCQX Best 50 at 19 and 15 companies respectively. This year’s list also included representation from ten other countries. The list included companies traded on Frankfurt Stock Exchange, ASX, LSE, Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, SIX Swiss Exchange, Madrid Stock Exchange, Istanbul Stock Exchange, Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and BM&F Bovespa. The diversity of countries further demonstrates the success of OTCQX as a global gateway to connect issuers with the U.S. investment community.

Fifteen U.S. community banks were also included among this year’s OTCQX Best 50 list:

Six companies from last year’s ranking made their second appearance on the OTCQX Best 50 list in 2023.

The 2023 OTCQX Best 50 Companies:

RankCompanySymbol
1Journey Energy Inc.(OTCQX: JRNGF)
2Silex Systems Ltd.(OTCQX: SILXY; SILXF)
3Petrus Resources Ltd.(OTCQX: PTRUF)
4Blue Dolphin Energy Co.(OTCQX: BDCO)
5InPlay Oil Corp.(OTCQX: IPOOF)
6K Plus S AG(OTCQX: KPLUY; KPLUF)
7Sunrise Energy Metals Ltd.(OTCQX: SREMF)
8Alvopetro Energy Ltd(OTCQX: ALVOF)
9United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc.(OTCQX: UBAB)
10American Shipping Company ASA(OTCQX: ASCJF)
11BankFirst Capital Corporation(OTCQX: BFCC)
12Hemisphere Energy Corp.(OTCQX: HMENF)
13Norsk Hydro ASA(OTCQX: NHYDY; NHYFK)
14Filo Mining Corp.(OTCQX: FLMMF)
15Communities First Financial Corporation(OTCQX: CFST)
16Los Andes Copper Ltd.(OTCQX: LSANF)
17TAG Oil Ltd.(OTCQX: TAOIF)
18GBank Financial Holdings Inc.(OTCQX: GBFH)
19JD Bancshares, Inc.(OTCQX: JDVB)
20Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. De C.V.(OTCQX: GBOOY; GBOOF)
21Deutsche Telekom AG(OTCQX: DTEGY; DTEGF)
22Zurich Insurance Group Ltd(OTCQX: ZURVY; ZFSVF)
23Rise Gold Corp.(OTCQX: RYES)
24Barksdale Resources Corp.(OTCQX: BRKCF)
25Table Trac, Inc.(OTCQX: TBTC)
26G2 Goldfields Inc.(OTCQX: GUYGF)
27Private Bancorp of America, Inc.(OTCQX: PBAM)
28Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc.(OTCQX: WAYN)
29Altius Minerals Corp.(OTCQX: ATUSF)
30Repsol S.A.(OTCQX: REPYY; REPYF)
31Yankuang Energy Group Co Ltd(OTCQX: YZCAY; YSCHF)
32Gear Energy Ltd(OTCQX: GENGF)
33Bank of San Francisco(OTCQX: BSFO)
34Farmers & Merchants Bancorp(OTCQX: FMCB)
35ATLANTIC LITHIUM LTD.(OTCQX: ALLIF)
36Heartland BancCorp(OTCQX: HLAN)
37Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi(OTCQX: AKBTY)
38Lyons Bancorp, Inc.(OTCQX: LYBC)
39Localiza Rent A Car SA(OTCQX: LZRFY)
40U & I Financial Corp(OTCQX: UNIF)
41CW Bancorp(OTCQX: CWBK)
42Imperial Brands PLC(OTCQX: IMBBY; IMBBF)
43XTRACT ONE TECHNOLOGIES INC.(OTCQX: XTRAF)
44Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.(OTCQX: TKGBY; TKGBF)
45Critical Elements Lithium Corporation(OTCQX: CRECF)
46Tri County Financial Group Inc.(OTCQX: TYFG)
47Desert Mountain Energy Corp.(OTCQX: DMEHF)
48Eagle Financial Services, Inc.(OTCQX: EFSI)
49Fortescue Metals Group Ltd(OTCQX: FSUGY; FSUMF)
50CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc.(OTCQX: CRMZ)


OTC Markets Group applied the following criteria to eligible companies traded on OTCQX on December 31, 2023, to determine which companies would qualify for the 2023 OTCQX Best 50:

  • traded on OTCQX on December 31, 2021
  • closing share price of $0.25 or greater on December 31, 2022
  • closing share price on December 31, 2022, greater than on December 31, 2021
  • traded equal to or greater than $500,000 in dollar volume in 2022
  • not a “penny stock” on December 31, 2022, as defined under SEC Rule 3a51-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
  • member of the OTCQX Composite Index as of December 31, 2022

View the complete 2023 OTCQX Best 50 ranking.

OTC Markets Group reserves discretion to omit companies from the ranking that no longer demonstrate the OTCQX market standards of transparency and wide distribution of news and financial disclosure.

The OTCQX Best 50 is for informational purposes only. Neither OTC Markets Group Inc. nor its affiliates make any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 12,000 U.S. and global securities. Through our regulated OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems, the Company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for their investors.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

