Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) will announce its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results in a press release to be issued Thursday morning, February 2, 2023. The press release will be available on Lazard’s website at: www.lazard.com.

Lazard will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EST on February 2, 2023, to discuss the company’s financial results for the fourth-quarter and full-year 2022. The conference call can be accessed via a live audio webcast available through Lazard’s Investor Relations website at www.lazard.com, or by dialing 1 800-245-3047 (toll-free, U.S. and Canada) or +1 203-518-9765 (outside of the U.S. and Canada), 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. Conference ID: LAZQ422.

A replay of the conference call will be available by 10:00 a.m. EST on February 2, 2023, via the Lazard Investor Relations website, www.lazard.com, or by dialing 1 800-839-5637 (toll-free, U.S. and Canada) or +1 402-220-2562 (outside of the U.S. and Canada).

​About Lazard

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from 41 cities across 26 countries in North, Central and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information on Lazard, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard.

LAZ-EPE

LAZ-CPE

