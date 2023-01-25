Ryder CMO & Head of New Product Innovation Karen Jones to Take Main Stage at Manifest 2023

Ryder+System%2C+Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and fleet+management solutions, announces that Karen Jones, CMO and head of new product innovation, will take the main stage at Manifest 2023. Joining Jones will be Paul Gross, CEO and co-founder of Remora, a Michigan-based startup that developed an onboard carbon-capture device for heavy-duty trucks, which Ryder invested in through its RyderVentures corporate venture capital fund. Together, the duo will discuss how established companies and startups can work together to transform the logistics industry.

“Ryder has a strong history investing in and working with startups to leverage emerging technologies to make our business and, ultimately, our customers’ businesses better,” says Jones. “We realized pretty quickly that we needed to identify earlier in the process those new technologies that address our customers’ pain points and then work alongside the start-ups developing them to speed the solutions to market. Startups bring the ideas, the brilliant minds, and the developing technologies. Well-established companies like Ryder bring the customers, the use cases, and the real-world applications that enable and even help direct further development.”

Jones and Gross will join a formidable lineup of globally recognized logistics players, retailers, startups, and technology pioneers. Their session “Established Companies x Startups – Working Together to Advance Groundbreaking Technology” is slated for Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 9:40 a.m. on the Plenary Stage during the Manifest show at Caesars Forum Las Vegas.

As a headline sponsor of the event, which brings together the most comprehensive ecosystem of innovation and transformation in supply chain and logistics, Ryder will also showcase its suite of integrated port-to-door supply chain solutions, including e-commerce+fulfillment and last-mile+delivery, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions.

For those interested in learning more about Ryder’s solutions, logistics experts will be available throughout the Manifest show at the Ryder exhibit, booth 119 located just inside the Forum Ballroom entrance.

For media interested in scheduling onsite interviews, please contact Anne Hendricks at [email protected].

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and fleet+management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used+vehicle+sales, professional+drivers, transportation+services, freight+brokerage, warehousing+and+distribution, e-commerce+fulfillment, and last+mile+delivery services, to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 239,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 330 warehouses, encompassing more than 80 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to the success of our investments in start-ups and related technology, are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

