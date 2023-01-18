Broadridge Extends Digital Wealth Platform Partnership with IGM Financial

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2023

IG Wealth Management will leverage Broadridge's R.Broker solution to optimize advisor team productivity and enrich client experience

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the wealth management industry furthers its digital transformation journey, global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), today announced IG Wealth Management ("IG"), part of the IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) family of companies, has signed a multi-year contract extension to IG's use of Broadridge's R.Broker solution, a component of the Broadridge Wealth Platform.

"Building on a successful five-year partnership, Broadridge is thrilled to expand our relationship with a company that shares our commitment to digital transformation," said Karin Yorfido, General Manager, Global Technology and Operations Canada, at Broadridge. "The Broadridge R.Broker Wealth solution provides IG with enterprise-wide benefits through streamlined operations, timely access to market product advantages and the ability to consistently offer products and services across any channel. IG is well positioned to continue to grow its business with the continuous wealth innovation provided through the Broadridge solution."

With a flexible, scalable platform powered by an aggregated data layer, the Broadridge Wealth Platform is an open, component-based ecosystem designed to help firms drive innovation, perform more effectively at scale and deliver a digital, modernized client and advisor experience.

Broadridge's R.Broker solution provides digital, front-to-back full-service capabilities for IIROC and MFDA advisors on a single unified platform. The solution optimizes financial advisor productivity by creating an enriched client experience and digitized enterprise-wide operations. IG will continue to expand its deployment of Broadridge's capabilities, including core record keeping, regulatory and innovative capabilities for STP processing across currencies, dealers, regulations and jurisdictions.

"This extended partnership furthers IG's ongoing digital transformation as we advance our technology infrastructure to best serve the financial needs of Canadians and engage with industry-leading organizations to provide best-in-class technology solutions for our clients," said Mike Dibden, Chief Operating Officer, IGM Financial Inc.

With Broadridge's R.Broker solution as a foundational enabler of its wealth management business, IG will continue to transform the way in which it provides investment solutions, product offerings and customer service excellence across its family of companies.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with more than $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income, and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit www.broadridge.com.

Investors:
W. Edings Thibault
Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media:
Gregg Rosenberg
Corporate Communications
[email protected]

Broadridge_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY88911&sd=2023-01-18 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/broadridge-extends-digital-wealth-platform-partnership-with-igm-financial-301724017.html

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY88911&Transmission_Id=202301180630PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY88911&DateId=20230118
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.