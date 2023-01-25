LAS VEGAS, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. ( AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has been pursuing the expansion of its cryptocurrency and digital assets business in Central America with a focus on integrating operations within Bitcoin City. AABB has held discussions with numerous commercial interests in El Salvador and the Company expects to finalize terms of several agreements to accelerate business development and establish an operational presence in Bitcoin City.



In 2021, AABB established a corporate presence subsidiary and satellite office in El Salvador to serve as the Company’s Central and South American operations hub. Since that time, the business development and marketing facility team has continued to form a foundation by building demand for the AABBG token, AABB Wallet and Exchange in Latin America. El Salvador’s adoption of and movement toward Bitcoin as the country’s legal tender has paved the way to a cryptocurrency-focused economy, creating tremendous growth opportunities for well positioned companies like AABB.

“We have been moving forward tremendously over the past year to build out our digital assets operations in Central America and Bitcoin City is a key path to our expansion. Our exploration of opportunities in the area has led us to consider interests in geothermal powered cryptocurrency mining. El Salvador continues to lead the way maintaining its pioneering and clear vision of the centrality that cryptocurrencies will have in our lives in the very near future,” expressed Chris Torres, AABB President and CEO.

https://www.dezeen.com/2022/05/12/bitcoin-city-el-salvador-president-nayib-bukele/

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. ( AABB) is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the Company and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has added a digital assets business segment with its AABBG freshly minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its AABB Wallet, a proprietary digital exchange AABBExchange and a proprietary cryptocurrency payment gateway solution PayAABB.com. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies.

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.’s (the “Company”) expected current beliefs about the Company’s business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.