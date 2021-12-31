Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) announced the tax treatment of its 2022 dividends to common stockholders. The following table summarizes Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividends to stockholders of Common Stock CUSIP #729640102 traded on the NYSE under ticker symbol “PLYM” for the tax year ended December 31, 2022:

Record Date Payment Date 2022 Total

Cash

Distribution

Per Share Total

Distribution

Allocable to

2022 2022

Ordinary Dividend

Per Share 2022

Return of Capital Per Share December 31, 2021 January 31, 2022 $0.21 $0.21 $0.141145 $0.068855 March 31, 2022 April 29, 2022 $0.22 $0.22 $0.147866 $0.072134 June 30, 2022 July 29, 2022 $0.22 $0.22 $0.147866 $0.072134 September 30, 2022 October 31, 2022 $0.22 $0.22 $0.147866 $0.072134 $0.87 $0.87 $0.584743 $0.285257

The income tax treatment for the 2022 distributions for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (PLYM-PrA) CUSIP #729640201 is as follows:

Record Date Payment Date 2022 Total

Cash

Distribution

Per Share Total

Distribution

Allocable to

2022 2022

Ordinary Dividend

Per Share 2022

Return of Capital Per Share March 15, 2022 March 31, 2022 $0.46875 $0.46875 $0.46875 $0.00000 June 15, 2022 June 30, 2022 $0.46875 $0.46875 $0.46875 $0.00000 September 15, 2022 September 30, 2022 $0.46875 $0.46875 $0.46875 $0.00000 December 15, 2022 January 3, 2023 $0.46875 $0.46875 $0.46875 $0.00000 $1.8750 $1.8750 $1.8750 $0.00000

In accordance with IRS Code Section 6045B, Plymouth Industrial REIT has posted Form 8937, Report of Organizational Actions Affecting Basis of Securities, which may be found on the Company’s website at www.plymouthreit.com. Plymouth encourages stockholders to consult with their own tax advisors with respect to the federal, state and local, and foreign income tax effects of these dividends.

About Plymouth

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005138/en/

