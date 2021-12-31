Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Dividends

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) announced the tax treatment of its 2022 dividends to common stockholders. The following table summarizes Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividends to stockholders of Common Stock CUSIP #729640102 traded on the NYSE under ticker symbol “PLYM” for the tax year ended December 31, 2022:

Record Date

Payment Date

2022 Total
Cash
Distribution
Per Share

Total
Distribution
Allocable to
2022

2022
Ordinary

Dividend
Per Share

2022
Return of

Capital

Per Share

December 31, 2021

January 31, 2022

$0.21

$0.21

$0.141145

$0.068855

March 31, 2022

April 29, 2022

$0.22

$0.22

$0.147866

$0.072134

June 30, 2022

July 29, 2022

$0.22

$0.22

$0.147866

$0.072134

September 30, 2022

October 31, 2022

$0.22

$0.22

$0.147866

$0.072134

$0.87

$0.87

$0.584743

$0.285257

The income tax treatment for the 2022 distributions for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (PLYM-PrA) CUSIP #729640201 is as follows:

Record Date

Payment Date

2022 Total
Cash
Distribution
Per Share

Total
Distribution
Allocable to
2022

2022
Ordinary

Dividend
Per Share

2022
Return of

Capital

Per Share

March 15, 2022

March 31, 2022

$0.46875

$0.46875

$0.46875

$0.00000

June 15, 2022

June 30, 2022

$0.46875

$0.46875

$0.46875

$0.00000

September 15, 2022

September 30, 2022

$0.46875

$0.46875

$0.46875

$0.00000

December 15, 2022

January 3, 2023

$0.46875

$0.46875

$0.46875

$0.00000

$1.8750

$1.8750

$1.8750

$0.00000

In accordance with IRS Code Section 6045B, Plymouth Industrial REIT has posted Form 8937, Report of Organizational Actions Affecting Basis of Securities, which may be found on the Company’s website at www.plymouthreit.com. Plymouth encourages stockholders to consult with their own tax advisors with respect to the federal, state and local, and foreign income tax effects of these dividends.

About Plymouth

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230118005138r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005138/en/

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.