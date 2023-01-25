%3Cb%3EBenson+Hill%3C%2Fb%3E, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL, the “Company” or “Benson Hill”), a food tech company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants, announced today that it became one of the first U.S.-based ingredient providers to achieve the international ProTerra+Certification, a rigorous global standard that sets the bar for sustainable agricultural practices and labor practices as well as segregated non-GMO programs and more. Benson Hill also joins the respected ProTerra+Network, a group of companies dedicated to sustainable practices and continuous improvement.

The ProTerra Certification program promotes social and environmental sustainability through food and feed supply chains, to support efforts to continuously improve day-to-day business operations and to help organizations to engage and implement the concept of sustainable development.

Throughout an extensive certification process, Benson Hill completed audits of its Creston, Iowa, and Seymour, Ind., plants as well as two shipping ports that store and transport its non-GMO soymeal. Benson Hill also partnered with its growers to conduct several on-farm visits. These in-depth audits examined data related to identity preservation along with deforestation practices, biodiversity efforts, and other Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) metrics such as fair labor practices.

“I am delighted to welcome Benson Hill as a ProTerra Network Member. This certification demonstrates their engagement to continuously improve agricultural practices and achieve full transparency in the food supply chain,” said Emese van Maanen, Managing Director for the ProTerra Foundation. “Collaboration with farmers is essential to developing long-term relationships that create benefits from plant to plate.”

“Through our journey with ProTerra we gained important insights to solidify our position as a global ingredients company focused on responsible growth,” said Andres Martin, Executive Vice President and General Manager, International for Benson Hill. “Achieving the ProTerra certification standard is a testament to the ESG principles guiding our work to sustainably deliver our non-GMO soybean portfolio to markets within and outside the United States.”

The ProTerra standard, against which organizations are certified, is based on the Basel Criteria for Responsible Soy (created by Coop Switzerland and World Wildlife Fund). Today the standard is applicable to all sectors of the food and agricultural system worldwide and at all stages of the food chain. In addition, ProTerra certification ensures that high quality supplies of crops, food, and feed, that are independently certified as non-GMO and produced with improved sustainability, are available on the global market. Benson Hill’s proprietary soy ingredient portfolio, designed to meet specific end uses with less processing and increased traceability, is currently available in North America and in Europe.

Benson Hill built its closed-loop business model on sustainable design and systems thinking, which means its products deliver benefits across the entire value chain, from seed to plate. For example, CleanCRUSH™ ingredients derived from the company’s proprietary soybean genetics are designed as a less-processed alternative to commodity soy protein concentrate (SPC). CleanCRUSH ingredients can also reduce the need for costly energy- and water-intensive protein concentrating steps traditionally required for plant-based protein and aquaculture feed applications. In SPC comparisons, this can result in up to a 50 to 90 percent reduction in CO2e, depending on the ingredient source, and up to a 70 percent reduction in water usage.

For more information about Benson Hill’s progress in assessing impact and setting the pace of innovation in food, download its inaugural+Environmental%2C+Social+and+Governance+%28ESG%29+Report released in July 2022.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill moves food forward with the CropOS® platform, a cutting-edge food innovation engine that combines data science and machine learning with biology and genetics. Benson Hill empowers innovators to unlock nature’s genetic diversity from plant to plate, with the purpose of creating nutritious, great-tasting food and ingredient options that are both widely accessible and sustainable. More information can be found at %3Cb%3Ebensonhill.com%3C%2Fb%3E or on Twitter at %3Cb%3E%40bensonhillinc.%3C%2Fb%3E

About ProTerra Foundation

The ProTerra Foundation is a not-for-profit organization located in the Netherlands that advances and promotes sustainability at all levels of the feed and food production system. Its mission is to be a global network of businesses supporting more sustainable agricultural practices in the agribusiness supply chains. The ProTerra Standard has been developed to promote social and environmental sustainability through the food and feed supply chains, to support stakeholders in their efforts to continuously improve their day-to-day business and to help organizations in engaging and implementing the concept of sustainable development. For details, please visit %3Cb%3Ewww.proterrafoundation.org.%3C%2Fb%3E

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or the Company’s future financial or operating performance and may be identified by words such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions made by the Company as of the date hereof and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding: the anticipated benefits of the Company’s ProTerra certification, ongoing sustainability and ESG initiatives, and farmer collaborations; the Company’s plans to promote sustainable agricultural practices and enhanced food supply chain transparency; anticipated advantages of the Company’s CleanCRUSH ingredients, including expectations regarding reduced carbon emissions and water usage; industry conditions and trends; the Company’s strategy and plans for growth; the expected future performance of and demand for the Company’s products; the Company’s ability to manage, develop and sustainably deliver its products to domestic and international markets; expectations about the markets in which the Company participates; and statements regarding the Company’s competitive positioning, resources, capabilities, and expectations for future performance. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks associated with: the Company’s ability to realize the expected benefits of its ProTerra certification and to maintain its ProTerra certification; the Company’s ability to realize benefits associated with its ongoing sustainability and ESG initiatives and farmer collaborations; the success of the Company’s products and their ability to achieve expected results, including results related to sustainability benefits; the Company’s ability to grow and achieve growth profitably; the Company’s ability to maintain relationships with its customers, suppliers and strategic partners; changing industry conditions and consumer preferences; the Company’s ability to retain key personnel and generally execute on its business strategy; global and regional economic, agricultural, financial and commodities markets; political, social and health conditions, both domestically and internationally; the Company’s transition to becoming a public company; the effectiveness of the Company’s risk management strategies; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. We expressly disclaim any duty to update these forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law.

