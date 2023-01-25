Known as an environmentally conscious and environmentally friendly community, a further 14,000 feet of Flexi®-Pave is installed at the Lake Miona area of The Villages.

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) is pleased to announce it has completed the installation of an additional 14,000 SF of Black KBI Flexi®-Pave to enhance the walking trail in the largest retirement community in the USA.

API's CEO Kevin Bagnall stated; "Once again, it gives us great pride in seeing an additional 14,000 SF of Flexi®-Pave being installed in ‘The Villages'. Following our previous installations at The Villages, not only was ‘The Village's' management extremely pleased with the results from earlier installations of Flexi®-Pave, but, equally as important, the residents appreciate the benefits to the environment as well as the eye appeal and the notable comfort when walking or jogging on the Flexi®-Pave footpaths. Our Flexi®-Pave trails and footpaths are known to reduce stress/tension that many feel when walking or jogging on other surfaces. With these and other added benefits such as water drainage and the ability to remove impurities as water flows through the porous and strong Flexi®-Pave into our precious aquifer. Based on our discussions, we expect to see API installing many more trails in ‘The Villages', as ‘The Villages' management and its residents are known for being very conscious of doing everything possible to help taking care of our precious environment."

About ‘The Villages Retirement Community'

Located 45 miles Northwest of Orlando Florida, with over 71,000 households, over 50 golf courses, over 230 Pickleball courts in addition to dozens of other activities for their age 55 plus residents. Are proudly known for being aware of protecting the environment in every way possible for all generations. KBI's Flexi®-Pave surpasses the criteria of not only meeting environmental goals but exceeding them. Flexi®-Pave was and is the only proprietary product and technology that could satisfy the environmental concerns for everyone.

About Flexi®-Pave

Flexi®-Pave uses the natural, vulcanized strength of scrap tires, along with KBI's proprietary technology, and converts the "Recycled Tire Granules" into proven, sustainable infrastructure construction products. This massively porous but strong structural material can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications with demonstrated success. Applications include storm water management, water treatment and shoreline protection projects, including ship docks. Flexi®-Pave offers long and short-term permeability, flexibility, crack resistance (even freeze-thaw conditions) trip hazard resistance and slip resistance. Notable locations include Yellowstone National Park; Arlington National Cemetery; Red Butte Gardens, Utah; Atlanta Georgia's Iconic Beltline; Kew Botanical Gardens, London England.

About Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. provides environmental technologies including converting recycled tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product Flexi®-Pave 's resounding strength, flexibility and porous nature which protects from land erosion has led to its use in high profile shoreline break walls and other marine and infrastructure projects. The Company's water purification technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and Red Tide algae blooms from salt water. The Company further plans to utilize its existing bi-products and relationships to produce waste to energy power generation.

