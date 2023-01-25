Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, today announced the opening of its newest Wipro-AWS Launch Pad Center in Toronto, Canada. Joining a global network of Wipro-AWS Launch Pad Centers, this new one will enable customers in Canada to accelerate their move to the cloud and build industry leading solutions leveraging Wipro and AWS expertise.

“Wipro-AWS Launch Pad Centre will help meet our customers’ needs for increased speed and agility while achieving cost optimization,” said Kim Watson, Country Head & Managing Director - Canada, Wipro Limited. “The local expertise from Wipro and AWS will help our customers tap into the power of cloud-based solutions and build resilient, future-proof businesses.”

Toronto serves as a prime location to enable co-creation across industries given the ongoing technology expansion and investments in the city, which is now the third+largest+tech+hub+in+North+America.

Fueling the tech innovations already afoot in the region, the Wipro-AWS Launch Pad Center will allow clients to experience the “art of the possible” in digital transformation. Wipro engineers, designers, and consultants in Canada and around the world will work with clients to co-innovate, collaborate, develop, and deliver scalable cloud solutions.

“This co-innovation hub will allow us to collaborate with AWS and Wipro to envisage and deliver world class solutions with the goal of continuously improving the customer experience,” said, Michael J Brown, Director, IT Programs & Strategy, Greater Toronto Airports Authority.

The Wipro-AWS Launch Pad Center will feature demonstrations of enterprise-grade solutions developed by Wipro and AWS. Wipro and AWS experts will work with clients in the areas of application and database migration, application modernization, serverless computing, purpose-built databases, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI).

“In today’s digital economy, more companies are moving to the cloud for greater speed, agility and innovation,” said Eric Gales, Managing Director, AWS Canada Inc. “The Wipro-AWS Launch Pad will demonstrate the truly innovative experiences that can be developed on AWS, helping companies bring to life their solutions and accelerate their journey to the cloud.”

From creating cutting-edge solutions to achieving AWS Premier Consulting Partner status in the AWS Partner Network (APN), Wipro has developed deep expertise in AWS to deliver transformational cloud programs. This center further reinforces Wipro’s and AWS’s shared commitment to delivering innovative solutions and provide exceptional customer service.

