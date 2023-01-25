Wipro opens AWS Launch Pad Center in Toronto, Canada

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, today announced the opening of its newest Wipro-AWS Launch Pad Center in Toronto, Canada. Joining a global network of Wipro-AWS Launch Pad Centers, this new one will enable customers in Canada to accelerate their move to the cloud and build industry leading solutions leveraging Wipro and AWS expertise.

“Wipro-AWS Launch Pad Centre will help meet our customers’ needs for increased speed and agility while achieving cost optimization,” said Kim Watson, Country Head & Managing Director - Canada, Wipro Limited. “The local expertise from Wipro and AWS will help our customers tap into the power of cloud-based solutions and build resilient, future-proof businesses.”

Toronto serves as a prime location to enable co-creation across industries given the ongoing technology expansion and investments in the city, which is now the third+largest+tech+hub+in+North+America.

Fueling the tech innovations already afoot in the region, the Wipro-AWS Launch Pad Center will allow clients to experience the “art of the possible” in digital transformation. Wipro engineers, designers, and consultants in Canada and around the world will work with clients to co-innovate, collaborate, develop, and deliver scalable cloud solutions.

“This co-innovation hub will allow us to collaborate with AWS and Wipro to envisage and deliver world class solutions with the goal of continuously improving the customer experience,” said, Michael J Brown, Director, IT Programs & Strategy, Greater Toronto Airports Authority.

The Wipro-AWS Launch Pad Center will feature demonstrations of enterprise-grade solutions developed by Wipro and AWS. Wipro and AWS experts will work with clients in the areas of application and database migration, application modernization, serverless computing, purpose-built databases, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI).

“In today’s digital economy, more companies are moving to the cloud for greater speed, agility and innovation,” said Eric Gales, Managing Director, AWS Canada Inc. “The Wipro-AWS Launch Pad will demonstrate the truly innovative experiences that can be developed on AWS, helping companies bring to life their solutions and accelerate their journey to the cloud.”

From creating cutting-edge solutions to achieving AWS Premier Consulting Partner status in the AWS Partner Network (APN), Wipro has developed deep expertise in AWS to deliver transformational cloud programs. This center further reinforces Wipro’s and AWS’s shared commitment to delivering innovative solutions and provide exceptional customer service.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients’ most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With over 250,000 employees and business partners across 66 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro’s growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. The conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic could decrease technology spending, adversely affect demand for our products, affect the rate of customer spending and could adversely affect our customers’ ability or willingness to purchase our offerings, delay prospective customers’ purchasing decisions, adversely impact our ability to provide on-site consulting services and our inability to deliver our customers or delay the provisioning of our offerings, all of which could adversely affect our future sales, operating results and overall financial performance. Our operations may also be negatively affected by a range of external factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic that are not within our control. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

