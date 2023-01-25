Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROCK), a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech and infrastructure markets, today released its annual Corporate Social Responsibility report detailing the company’s work to improve lives and make a difference in the world.

“With this report, we are deepening our commitment and demonstrating our responsibility to our people, our communities and our stakeholders,” said CEO Bill Bosway. “As a significant player in creating more sustainable ways to grow food, generate cleaner energy and live and work with greater efficiency, ease and comfort, we are confronting some of the world’s most important challenges.”

Corporate social responsibility is fundamental to Gibraltar’s operations. This comprehensive report provides an opportunity to be more accountable, strategic and transparent, Bosway said.

Gibraltar operates 34 facilities, including 25 manufacturing facilities, one distribution center and eight offices across 16 states, as well as Canada, China and Japan. It is committed to making a difference in the lives of the people the business touches.

Highlights of the report include:

- Gibraltar conducted seven comprehensive energy audits at critical manufacturing plants, identifying opportunities to reduce energy consumption and increase energy efficiency.

- The company decreased energy intensity by Net Sales 8.2% from 64.7 MWh in 2020 to 59.4 MWh in 2021.

- Gibraltar has built greater diversity of thought, experience and perspective on its Board of Directors with a broadened range of skills and tenure and expanded the responsibilities of its CSR Committee.

Bosway said he was proud of the way the Gibraltar team has embraced the challenges of delivering progress.

Gibraltar said in the report it would continue to evolve its efforts to look for opportunities to take a leading role in its industries as the global need for sustainable solutions grows and expectations for best practices rise.

About Gibraltar

Gibraltar is a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets. Gibraltar’s mission, to make life better for people and the planet, is fueled by advancing the disciplines of engineering, science, and technology. Gibraltar is innovating to reshape critical markets in comfortable living, sustainable power, and productive growing throughout North America. For more please visit www.gibraltar1.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release, other than historical statements, contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based, in whole or in part, on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the Company’s business, and management’s beliefs about future operations, results, and financial position. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risk factors, uncertainties, and assumptions. Actual events, performance, or results could differ materially from the anticipated events, performance, or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the availability and pricing of our principal raw materials and component parts, supply chain challenges causing project delays and field operations inefficiencies and disruptions, availability of labor at our manufacturing and distribution facilities or on our project sites, further impacts of COVID-19 on our customers, suppliers, employees, operations, business, liquidity and cash flows, the loss of any key customers, adverse effects of inflation, other general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, disruptions to our IT systems, the impact of regulation (including the Department of Commerce’s solar panel anti-circumvention investigation and the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA)), rebates, credits and incentives and variations in government spending and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives, liquidity enhancing actions, and other cost reduction actions. Before making any investment decisions regarding our company, we strongly advise you to read the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q which can be accessed under the “SEC Filings” link of the “Investor Info” page of our website at www.Gibraltar1.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005094/en/