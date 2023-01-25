FTI Consulting Adds Two Senior Professionals to Health Solutions Practice

Jan. 18, 2023
WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (: FCN) today announced the appointment of Juan Montanez as a Senior Managing Director and Cindy Ward as a Managing Director within the firm’s Health Solutions practice.

Mr. Montanez, who is based in Washington, D.C., joins FTI Consulting with 30 years of experience driving improvements in payment models within the healthcare industry. He has led numerous engagements with organizations seeking to modernize their information systems, optimize their information technology governance and management functions and make data-driven decisions about information technology investments.

In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Montanez will focus on providing clients with healthcare information technology needs assessments, planning and budgeting, alternative analysis, implementation plan development, implementation support and effectiveness evaluation.

“Juan brings a strong blend of industry knowledge and technical experience to our team,” said Wayne Gibson, Leader of the Healthcare Payers group within the Health Solutions practice at FTI Consulting. “Healthcare has become an increasingly complex playing field, so having someone with Juan’s track record will greatly enhance our ability to help clients navigate mounting data and technology challenges.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Montanez led the IT Advisory Services practice at Health Management Associates and served as a Senior Consultant at Mercer. He previously served as Executive Consultant to Georgia’s Chief Information Officer, Director of Strategic Research and Analysis for Georgia’s Department of Community Health, Director of Budget and Reimbursement for Southern Regional Health System, and Manager of IT Planning and Decision Support for PROMINA Health System.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Montanez said, “In today’s regulatory environment, many organizations are seeking to modernize their information systems. I look forward to working alongside my colleagues at FTI Consulting to help healthcare clients optimize their information technology and management functions to meet a rapidly evolving landscape.”

Based in Scottsdale, Ariz., Ms. Ward joins FTI Consulting with more than 20 years of experience working with government health programs and Medicaid state programs and is considered an expert in Medicaid managed care requirements and managed care plan operations. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Ms. Ward was a Senior Principal Consultant with Mercer’s Government practice, where she developed Medicaid care management programs, population health strategies and designed value-based payment models.

In her role at FTI Consulting, Ms. Ward will assist clients in all aspects of Medicaid managed care operations, including the lifecycle of Medicaid managed care procurement support, Medicaid market strategy, procurement, readiness, implementation and the response to state, federal and external quality review audits. She also will focus on methods to maximize health plan performance.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,500 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
[email protected]

