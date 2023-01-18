Sharecare launches virtual model of its Medicare-reimbursable cardiac rehabilitation program, Ornish Lifestyle Medicine

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Jan. 18, 2023

ATLANTA, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced Ornish Lifestyle Medicine by Sharecare, the company's Intensive Cardiac Rehabilitation (ICR) program, is now available through a virtual delivery model. Reimbursable through Medicare and many commercial plans, Ornish Lifestyle Medicine by Sharecare is the first and only ICR program scientifically proven in randomized controlled trials to often reverse the progression of coronary heart disease and many other chronic conditions, without drugs or surgery.

2022_Sharecare_Logo.jpg

According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains the leading cause of death in the U.S., with $273 billion in CVD-related direct costs and $172 billion in indirect costs, which hit employers' bottom lines through lost productivity, workplace absenteeism, and short-term disability; and by 2030, indirect costs associated with CVD are expected to reach $276 billion.1 With millions of adults currently diagnosed with CVD, in addition, nearly 1.3 million U.S. adults each year may qualify for outpatient cardiac rehabilitation2, which improves health outcomes among people who have had heart failure, heart attacks, or undergone coronary artery bypass surgery. Yet, 20 percent of eligible patients take part in cardiac rehabilitation3, with women, the elderly, and minorities being the most likely to be impacted by systemic barriers including lack of physician referrals, cost, and distance to the program facility4.

To date, Ornish Lifestyle Medicine by Sharecare has empowered patients to manage, navigate, and improve their cardiac health through a center-based, in-person offering. By enabling patients to participate remotely in the Ornish program, Sharecare is removing barriers to access for eligible individuals, regardless of their location, which serves to not only improve health outcomes but also advance health equity. Further, in initial cohorts, the newly available virtual delivery model5 of the Ornish program yielded 99% completion rates among participants.

"We are excited to offer this powerful program to more people than ever before, especially those who live in areas with limited access to health care facilities," said Michael Crupain, MD, MPH, executive vice president of clinical operations at Sharecare. "Based on the results from our initial virtual cohorts, we expect this model to be as or even more impactful than the traditional in-person experience. The virtual Ornish program is an important new tool to save lives and improve longevity as we make it easier for people with cardiovascular disease to access the program through not only their doctors and health plans, but also their employers."

"I couldn't be more pleased by the attendance rates and results we've seen in our early virtual cohorts of the Ornish program to help more people live longer, better lives, and I'm also encouraged by the promise our virtual program holds to support hospitals and fellow physicians in the shift towards value-based patient care," said Dean Ornish, MD, creator of Ornish Lifestyle Medicine by Sharecare. "Before, a person needed to live within driving distance of one of the hospitals or clinics we trained. Now, our ICR program when offered virtually can reach people at home, wherever they live. It is equally safe and effective when done at home. This can help reduce health disparities and inequities and make it available to everyone who needs it."

Ornish Lifestyle Medicine by Sharecare is comprised of four key pillars – nutrition, fitness, stress management, and love and support – and provides each program cohort with a dedicated, certified team of clinical experts, including a physician, nurse, registered dietitian, exercise physiologist, group support facilitator, and stress management specialist. By using lifestyle changes as less invasive and often more effective treatment options than medication or surgical interventions alone, the Ornish program empowers individuals to improve their heart's function.

Studies comparing Ornish ICR to standard cardiac rehabilitation programs have demonstrated that Ornish participants have had significantly greater reductions in chest pain frequency, body weight and BMI, systolic blood pressure, total cholesterol, LDL-cholesterol, and glucose than were documented among participants in standard or control groups.6,7 The most recent study, conducted at the University of California San Diego, also found much higher adherence to the Ornish program than standard cardiac rehabilitation with 96% versus 68% of sessions attended, respectively. Additionally, the study found that major adverse cardiac events were 35.3% less likely in the Ornish ICR group after one year, and heart failure hospitalizations were 75% less likely.

Over 13,000 patients have completed the Ornish ICR program from Sharecare. On average, these graduates experienced 72% reduction in angina (chest pain), 21.1% reduction in LDL-cholesterol in those already on maximal medical therapy, 4.6% reduction in BMI, 6% reduction in hemoglobin A1C, 45% improvement in exercise capacity, and 48% improvement in depression scores; and were 45% less likely to experience a major cardiac event in the 12 months following program completion.

For more information about Ornish Lifestyle Medicine by Sharecare, visit https://www.sharecare.com/virtual-ornish.

About Sharecare
Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

Media Relations:
Jen Martin Hall
EVP of Communications, Sharecare
[email protected]

1 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21262990/
2 https://www.heart.org/en/news/2020/01/14/just-1-in-4-medicare-recipients-participate-in-cardiac-rehab
3 https://www.ahrq.gov/pcor/dissemination-of-pcor/cardiac-rehabilitation.html
4 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7749053/
5 In the virtual delivery model, Sharecare utilizes CareTrack, Inc. with potential patients and referring physicians to operationalize the eligibility and approval process; and iSelectMD with medical supervision of the individual patients.
6 Aldana, S., Whitmer, W., Greenlaw, R., et al. Cardiovascular risk reductions associated with aggressive lifestyle modification and cardiac rehabilitation. Heart Lung. 2003 Nov-Dec; 32(6):374-82.
7 S´wia˛tkiewicz, I.; DiSomma, S.; De Fazio, L.; Mazzilli, V.;Taub, P.R. Effectiveness of Intensive Cardiac Rehabilitation in High-Risk Patients with Cardiovascular Disease in Real-World Practice. Nutrients 2021,13, 3883.

favicon.png?sn=CL89897&sd=2023-01-18 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sharecare-launches-virtual-model-of-its-medicare-reimbursable-cardiac-rehabilitation-program-ornish-lifestyle-medicine-301724396.html

SOURCE Sharecare

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL89897&Transmission_Id=202301180730PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL89897&DateId=20230118
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.