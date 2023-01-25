Freddie Mac Multifamily's Targeted Affordable Housing Loans Increased by Nearly 60% in 2022

Author's Avatar
8 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Agency Met All Multifamily Affordable Housing Goals as Year-End Volume Totaled $73.8 Billion

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- January 17, 2023 – Freddie Mac ( FMCC) Multifamily’s 2022 production volume totaled $73.8 billion, including a record of nearly $1 billion in Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity investments. The agency also increased its targeted affordable loan purchases for properties that have a regulatory rent restriction or subsidy by close to 60% to a record $15.3 billion in 2022, up from $9.6 billion in 2021.

“In a year marked by record rent inflation and a rental housing supply crisis, Freddie Mac Multifamily prioritized its affordable housing mission,” said Kevin Palmer, head of Freddie Mac Multifamily. “Not only did we exceed our aggressive affordable housing goals, but we also set a record for Targeted Affordable Housing, ramped up our LIHTC equity investments by 45% and made nearly $2 billion in forward commitments designed to bolster future housing supply.”

Freddie Mac exceeded all its FHFA-set affordable housing goals. Of the 693,000 rental units financed through loan purchases, more than 420,000 were affordable to low-income households earning up to 80% of Area Median Income (AMI), surpassing the 415,000-unit goal. Units affordable to very low-income households earning up to 50% of AMI totaled nearly 128,000, representing 145% of the 88,000 unit goal. Freddie Mac also met 118% of its low-income housing goal for properties with 5 to 50 units with 27,103 units.

In total, nearly 69% of Freddie Mac Multifamily’s volume qualified as mission-driven affordable housing, far surpassing the 50% goal set by the FHFA. As a measure of units financed, 96% of Freddie Mac’s loan purchases supported units affordable at 120% of AMI, 74.1% supported units affordable at 80% of AMI, 43.7% supported units affordable at 60% of AMI and 22.5% supported units affordable at 50% of AMI.

Freddie Mac took action to address the affordable housing supply shortage through a record $1.9 billion in forward commitments, supporting 20,000 future new or rehabilitated affordable housing units. Forward commitments are agreements to purchase loans at a later date with certain financing terms locked in today. The agreements provide greater certainty to construction lenders and housing developers by limiting risks they face when executing complex multifamily deals in volatile markets. Freddie Mac is slated to convert more than 500 forward commitments in the next three years, totaling nearly $8 billion. The company converted 137 forward commitments in 2022, totaling nearly $1.7 billion.

Other 2022 highlights include:

  • $4.4 billion in Small Balance Loans (SBL; through Freddie Mac’s SBL offerings)
  • $2.7 billion in Seniors Housing Loans (including senior-living apartments)
  • $1.6 billion in Student Housing Loans

“The Freddie Mac Multifamily team and our network of Optigo® lenders worked tirelessly to deliver consistent liquidity to a turbulent market in 2022,” said Steve Johnson, senior vice president for Production & Sales at Freddie Mac Multifamily. “We brought our Affordable Housing ‘A game,’ reaching new heights and hitting goals that few thought possible in a shrinking originations market. My sincere thanks and appreciation go out to our lender network and the Freddie Mac team.”

Freddie Mac also today published its annual list of top Optigo lenders, including leaders in Conventional lending, Targeted Affordable Housing, Small Balance lending and Seniors Housing.

In 2022, Freddie Mac securitized $65 billion through its many offerings, transferring a large majority of expected and stress credit risk to third-party investors.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac's blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chris Spina
(703) 388-7031
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODczMTYzMSM1MzYwNjQwIzIwODExNTY=
Freddie-Mac.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.