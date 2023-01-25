Clearfield® Reaches Milestone of Over 50 Million Ports In-Market

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Clearfield%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD), the specialist in fiber management for communication service providers, today announced the supplying of over 50 million fiber ports of its craft-friendly, Labor Lite family of Clearview® cassettes, FieldShield® Assemblies, and YOURx® Terminals. This total was bolstered by the company’s record-setting deployments in calendar year 2022, with over 8.5 million ports supplied during the year. These fiber connections provide a vital link to translate Homes Passed numbers into Homes Connected revenue for service providers; deliver high-speed, low-latency broadband to Multi-Dwelling Units (MDU); and connect distribution points as community broadband operators push fiber broadband further into the network.

“Success in the fiber broadband market is as much about execution as it is innovation,” said Kevin Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer at Clearfield. “At Clearfield, we’re dedicated to our customers’ success and have prioritized ensuring they have the products and support they need, when they need it, to take their fiber broadband networks as far as they can go. As we address ongoing strong customer demand for broadband, we remain focused on further enhancing capacity and improving our lead times to maintain our momentum in the year ahead.”

Clearfield has spent the last 24 months aligning its manufacturing and supply chain processes ahead of the influx of federal and state funding to enable community broadband operators to connect more homes with fiber broadband. This process includes the expansion of manufacturing capabilities in the U.S. and Mexico, as well as the acquisition of Nestor Cables as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to vertically integrate key aspects of its supply chain. The company’s ability to reach this milestone and deliver the termination ports service providers need over the next five years is a direct result of this strategy.

More information on Clearfield’s family of cassettes is available at Fiber+Optic+Cassettes+%7C+Clearfield+%28seeclearfield.com%29.

About Clearfield, Inc.

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection, and delivery products for communications networks. Our “fiber to anywhere” platform serves the unique requirements of leading incumbent local exchange carriers (traditional carriers), competitive local exchange carriers (alternative carriers), and MSO/cable TV companies, while also catering to the broadband needs of the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center and military markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year. For more information, visit www.SeeClearfield.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230118005204r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005204/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.