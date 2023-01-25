Clearfield%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD), the specialist in fiber management for communication service providers, today announced the supplying of over 50 million fiber ports of its craft-friendly, Labor Lite family of Clearview® cassettes, FieldShield® Assemblies, and YOURx® Terminals. This total was bolstered by the company’s record-setting deployments in calendar year 2022, with over 8.5 million ports supplied during the year. These fiber connections provide a vital link to translate Homes Passed numbers into Homes Connected revenue for service providers; deliver high-speed, low-latency broadband to Multi-Dwelling Units (MDU); and connect distribution points as community broadband operators push fiber broadband further into the network.

“Success in the fiber broadband market is as much about execution as it is innovation,” said Kevin Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer at Clearfield. “At Clearfield, we’re dedicated to our customers’ success and have prioritized ensuring they have the products and support they need, when they need it, to take their fiber broadband networks as far as they can go. As we address ongoing strong customer demand for broadband, we remain focused on further enhancing capacity and improving our lead times to maintain our momentum in the year ahead.”

Clearfield has spent the last 24 months aligning its manufacturing and supply chain processes ahead of the influx of federal and state funding to enable community broadband operators to connect more homes with fiber broadband. This process includes the expansion of manufacturing capabilities in the U.S. and Mexico, as well as the acquisition of Nestor Cables as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to vertically integrate key aspects of its supply chain. The company’s ability to reach this milestone and deliver the termination ports service providers need over the next five years is a direct result of this strategy.

More information on Clearfield’s family of cassettes is available at Fiber+Optic+Cassettes+%7C+Clearfield+%28seeclearfield.com%29.

About Clearfield, Inc.

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection, and delivery products for communications networks. Our “fiber to anywhere” platform serves the unique requirements of leading incumbent local exchange carriers (traditional carriers), competitive local exchange carriers (alternative carriers), and MSO/cable TV companies, while also catering to the broadband needs of the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center and military markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year. For more information, visit www.SeeClearfield.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005204/en/