Syskoplan Reply LLC, formerly Enowa, LLC, is pleased to announce CIO Applications Magazine recognized the company as one of Top 10 SAP Solution Providers in 2022 by SAP users, panel of experts and members of CIO Applications Magazine’s editorial board.

The award is a true accolade based on client satisfaction, company value and corporate ethos in selling, implementing, and supporting SAP software, promoting innovation and delivering significant benefits to clients, executing with the client first in mind.

“Keeping with our U.S. tagline, ’Definitely Different,’ we adopt a unique partnership approach in all our client engagements. At Syskoplan Reply, we find that open and regular contribution to the SAP ecosystem with fact-based SAP possibilities drives a significant difference. This equates to a team passionate about delivering value-based results and the best outcomes for clients and industry partners. The team members are well-versed in approaching each client by putting themselves in the shoes of a business user and have expertise in interacting with businesses, from the manufacturing teams to executives. Having identified that each facet of an organization has different needs, we, at Syskoplan Reply, ensure an end-to-end process delivers the necessary output,” says Rick Place, Partner at Syskoplan Reply.

Syskoplan Reply will continue as an SAP expert consulting firm with deep business process expertise focused on client needs leveraging SAP Best Practices. Existing and future clients are also able to benefit from the vast offering from the Reply network. Recently, Rick shared in his annual Kick-off Note, “In 2023, Syskoplan Reply plans to broaden the scope of services within the SAP applications for our projects in ECC and S/4HANA. This includes migration projects, analytics, process execution and remote consulting support.”

About Syskoplan Reply

Syskoplan Reply is an SAP consulting company with roots established in 2002 (formerly Enowa) with a dedicated focus on business process and SAP consulting. (www.syskoplan-reply.com).

About SAP

A top cloud company with 200 million users worldwide, SAP helps businesses of all sizes and in all industries to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and achieve their purpose (www.sap.com).

About CIOApplications

CIOApplications is a print and digital magazine for IT and Business readers. CIOApplications identifies emerging players in technology and showcases their expertise, products, and services in solving impediments and overcoming complexities (www.cioapplications.com).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005909/en/

