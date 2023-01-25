HOUSTON, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (“Nauticus” or the “Company”) ( KITT), a developer of ocean robots, autonomy software, and services to the marine industries, today announced the initiation of its operations in Norway and the United Kingdom, beginning the Company’s international expansion strategy for 2023 and beyond.



The operating bases are strategically located in Stavanger, Norway and Aberdeen, Scotland to service the North Sea offshore market. The Company will deploy assets and collaborate with local partners to service the region’s extensive offshore wind and oil and gas assets with its expanding Nauticus Fleet , a robotic navy of surface and subsea robots. These regional bases will provide local subject matter expertise and logistics as the Company’s international operations continue to grow. Eventually, Nauticus plans to open bases around the world, strategically located in targeted growth markets and equipped with local remote operation centers and service teams.

“The ocean touches nearly every aspect of our lives, yet paradoxically seems to receive less attention and innovation when compared to other sectors,” said Nicolaus Radford, founder and CEO of Nauticus. “As we expand our operations to these strategic locales and beyond, our core mission remains the same: to become the most impactful ocean robotics company and realize a future where autonomous robotic technologies are commonplace and enable the blue economy for the better. We are eager to ramp up activities in these international markets as our growing team contributes to our mission.”

In April 2022, Nauticus commenced production of its Nauticus Fleet – a robotic navy of Hydronaut and Aquanaut pairs. Initial delivery to its strategic international bases is anticipated to begin in Q2 2023. These tandem pairs will be deployed to multiple locations around the world to service offshore industries ranging from subsea maintenance and intervention to data collection activities.

About Nauticus

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. Robotics, Inc. is a developer of ocean robots, autonomy software, and services delivered to the marine industries. Nauticus’ robotic systems and services are delivered to commercial and government-facing customers through a Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) business model and direct product sales for both hardware platforms and software licenses. Besides a standalone service offering and products, Nauticus’ approach to ocean robotics has also resulted in the development of a range of technology products for retrofitting/upgrading legacy systems and other third-party vehicle platforms. Nauticus provides customers with the necessary data collection, analytics, and subsea manipulation capabilities to support and maintain assets while reducing their operational footprint, operating cost, and greenhouse gas emissions to improve offshore health, safety, and environmental exposure.

Forward-Looking Statements

