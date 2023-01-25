Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (“IS&S”) (NASDAQ: ISSC) today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Shahram Askarpour, and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Linacre, will participate in a fireside chat at the Shareholder Equity Conference on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 11:00 am ET.

This conference is set in a fireside chat format and directed to provide access to retail investors. Investors will have the opportunity to ask management questions during the chat.

The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed here. An archived replay will be available on the Shareholder Equity Conference website for approximately one year following the event.

About Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc.

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (www.innovative-ss.com) is a systems integrator that designs and manufactures flight guidance and cockpit display systems for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM’s) and retrofit applications. The company supplies integrated Flight Management Systems (FMS), autothrottles and advanced GPS receivers for precision low carbon footprint navigation.

