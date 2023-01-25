Lost and Delayed Luggage Surge in Africa, Asia & Middle East. Buenos Aires Ranks #1 Worst, Says Sostravel.com Data

November 25, 2022, to January 6, 2023 airlines and airports lost, damaged, or delayed an exceptional number of checked bags, with a 101% increase from a year ago, while air traffic was up only 67% YoY, with Buenos Aires, named as the worst offender.

“A lot of passengers had to break up with their bags last holiday season, as airlines and airports struggled to keep up with demand amid a combination of staffing shortages and air traffic control problems”, says Edoardo Zarghetta from Sostravel.com. But lost luggage is unfortunately nothing new, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated an old problem.”

Worst Overall Destinations for Luggage

The global trend indicated by last holiday season Sostravel.com Lost Luggage Index, Europe remains the number one safest spot when it comes to baggage loss, probably due to airports and airlines being able to retain more staff, compared to the U.S. and Asia, Middle East, and Asia, where more workers were fired during the COVID-19 pandemic. The worst airports, with the most problems for luggage, as revealed by Sostravel.com data are:

  1. Ezeiza, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  2. Hariri, Beirut, Lebanon

Africa, where luggage melts in the Sun, though Buenos Aires top the charts with the worst performance.

Italy on the contrary did particularly well at staying out of trouble: the Mediterranean country continues to dominate the top of the list of Top Overall Destinations last holiday season.

Sostravel.com Lost Luggage Index

Sostravel.com first-hand proprietary data, shows the routes, airlines, and airports where bags have a better — or worse chance of reuniting with their owners.

About Sostravel.com

Sostravel.com S.p.A. is a digital tour operator with a portfolio of premium resorts, and a provider of travel-technology services and lost luggage concierge. Over 1 million users worldwide used Sostravel.com as a digital travel companion, to find deals on their trips and get information to make their journeys more enjoyable. Listed in Milan (ticker BIT%3ASOS) and New York (ticker SOSAF), it provide investors with exposure to global travel and digital travel technology.

