In line with Eastman’s continued commitment to environmentally friendly products, the company has been recognized by Green Seal® for its Eastman Optifilm™ enhancer 400 (OE 400).

OE 400 is a low-VOC-emitting, low-odor coalescent that is compatible with a variety of latex types. Its efficiency aids in the development of latex paints, resulting in a formula with balanced performance properties.

“Over the past decade, sustainability at Eastman has evolved into a fundamental pillar of our organization,” said Levi Aray, segment market manager for Eastman’s decorative coatings business. “We continue to develop new and enhanced coatings solutions that protect our customers’ products and our planet.”

Green Seal’s GS-11 certification standard for paints, coatings, stains and sealers sets strict limits on VOCs and prohibits hazardous ingredients, including formaldehyde and other chemicals linked to cancer and reproductive harm. Green Seal verification demonstrates that OE 400 is compliant with the chemical-specific criteria in the GS-11 standard when used in paints, coatings, stains and sealers with a maximum concentration use of 100%.

OE 400 enables the formulation of low-VOC-emission paints without compromising film integrity, touch-up properties or scrub resistance. Paints prepared with OE 400 have also demonstrated exterior durability following long-term exposure.

About Green Seal’s verification program

Green Seal’s verification program promotes transformation and transparency in the supply chain. This verification offers confirmation that raw materials, concentrates, formulas or parent rolls are proven to meet the strict health and environmental criteria in Green Seal’s standards. Verified materials are listed in Green Seal’s public database — making it easier for formulators and private labelers to find safer, high-quality ingredients and supplies.

About Eastman

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company’s innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2021 revenue of approximately $10.5 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA.

About Green Seal

Green Seal is a global nonprofit organization that pioneered the ecolabeling movement with a mission to transform the economy for a healthier, greener world. For 30 years, Green Seal’s rigorous standards for health, sustainability and product performance have driven permanent shifts in the marketplace, empowering better purchasing decisions and rewarding industry innovators. With thousands of certified products, services and spaces from the world’s leading companies, the Green Seal certification mark is a universal symbol that a product or service meets the highest benchmark of health and environmental leadership.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005570/en/