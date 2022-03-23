Equinix Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Distributions

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company™, today announced the tax treatment for all 2022 distributions on its common stock.













Form 1099

Form 1099

Form 1099

Form 1099










Record Date

Payment Date

Total
Distribution
(per share)

Box 1a

Ordinary
Taxable
Dividend
(per share)

Box 1b
Qualified
Taxable
Dividend
(per share)

Box 3

Return
of Capital
(per share)

Box 5

Section 199A

Dividend
(per share)

Q1

3/7/2022

3/23/2022

$3.100000

$3.100000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$3.100000

Q2

5/18/2022

6/15/2022

$3.100000

$3.100000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$3.100000

Q3

8/17/2022

9/21/2022

$3.100000

$3.100000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$3.100000

Q4

11/16/2022

12/14/2022

$3.100000

$3.100000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$3.100000

Total



$12.400000

$12.400000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$12.400000









This information has been prepared using the best available information to date. Equinix's federal income tax return for the year ended December 31, 2022, has not yet been filed. Please note that federal tax laws affect taxpayers differently, and we cannot advise you on how distributions should be reported on your federal income tax return. Please also note that state and local taxation of REIT distributions vary and may not be the same as the federal rules. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of these distributions.

Please consult your tax advisor regarding Box 5 and how you should report the amount in your tax filing.

About Equinix
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties related to our taxation as a REIT and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Equinix.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF89498&sd=2023-01-18 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equinix-announces-tax-treatment-of-2022-distributions-301724100.html

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF89498&Transmission_Id=202301180801PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF89498&DateId=20230118
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.