Graduate School USA Names J.R. "Pepe" Carreras President

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2023

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Graduate School USA (GSUSA) today announced the appointment of J.R. "Pepe" Carreras as President. A leader with 30 years of global customer success, marketing and branding expertise, and with 15 years of experience in education solutions, Mr. Carreras will report to APEI President and CEO Angela Selden.

Pepe_Carreras.jpg

"Pepe has led a distinguished career which is well-aligned with Graduate School USA's ambitions as we continue to execute on our strategic growth plan," said Ms. Selden. "His expertise in workforce development and student success will help GSUSA advance its mission to improve government performance by providing the skills, training and tools that public service employees seek to enhance their careers."

Mr. Carreras most recently was Vice President of Education Solutions at National Student Clearinghouse, where he oversaw several areas, including business development, service innovation networks, grants and program management, and product management. Prior to that, he was the College Board's Vice President and General Manager for Puerto Rico and Latin America, where he more than doubled the company's revenue and students served within the region. Carreras served in that capacity for nearly six years. He also served in global strategy roles at the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC).

Steve Somers, APEI's Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, has served as Acting President of GSUSA since its acquisition, positioning the company for future growth and success. Mr. Somers will resume his primary role, and will serve as Executive Advisor for GSUSA.

"I'm excited to lead Graduate School USA in its next chapter of excellence," said Mr. Carreras. "I look forward to working with our deep bench of subject matter experts to offer our customers the career learning and advancement opportunities needed to support their work on mission-critical challenges in today's digital world."

Mr. Carreras has a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management, and a bachelor's degree from Boston College.

ABOUT GRADUATE SCHOOL USA (GSUSA)

Graduate School USA is a leading training provider to the federal workforce with an extensive portfolio of government agency customers. It serves the federal, state and local government workforce through customized contract training and open enrollment to government professionals. GSUSA, accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education & Training (ACCET), is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI), which educates service-minded students by providing career-focused higher education and career learning.

Contact:
Frank Tutalo
Public Relations Director, APEI
[email protected]

Graduate_School_USA_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE89691&sd=2023-01-18 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/graduate-school-usa-names-jr-pepe-carreras-president-301724774.html

SOURCE Graduate School USA

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE89691&Transmission_Id=202301180858PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE89691&DateId=20230118
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.