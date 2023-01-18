PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sims Limited (ASX: SGM), a global leader in sustainability and an enabler of the circular economy, ranked 14th on the 2023 Global 100 List of most sustainable companies in the world by Corporate Knights. This is the company's ninth inclusion on the list.

We firmly believe that our purpose truly guides our efforts to continually raise the bar on sustainability.

"We are very proud to have our sustainability results recognized by Corporate Knights once more," said Alistair Field, Sims Limited's chief executive officer and managing director. "This year, we continued to challenge ourselves to do better, for example by accelerating our carbon neutrality target by 12 years, as a way to demonstrate our commitment to decarbonising our own operations. In addition, we continue to provide solutions for our customers to reduce their own carbon emissions."

"We firmly believe that our purpose, create a world without waste to preserve our planet, truly guides our efforts to continually raise the bar on sustainability, how we do business, and our approach to collaborations," commented Elise Gautier, chief sustainability officer at Sims Limited. "Last year, we advanced our purpose by breaking ground on our Sims Resource Renewal demonstration site, reducing carbon emissions by 21 percent from our FY20 baseline, and marking the safest year on record."

The Global 100 list is an annual ranking of corporate sustainability performance compiled by Corporate Knights, an independent consultancy and B Corp, based on a rigorous assessment of 6,720 companies with more than $1 billion USD in revenues. Corporate Knights considered 25 key environmental, social and governance performance indicators, including the development of innovative sustainability solutions. Global 100 companies represent the top one percent in the world for sustainability performance. For the complete 2023 Global 100 List, visit the Corporate Knights website.

Additional information about Sims Limited's sustainability targets and performance is available on the company's website.

Founded in 1917, Sims Limited is a global leader in sustainability and an enabler of the circular economy that employs 4,400 employees who operate from more than 200 facilities across 15 countries. The company's ordinary shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: SGM), and its American Depositary Shares are quoted on the Over-the-Counter market in the United States (USOTC: SMSMY). The company's purpose, create a world without waste to preserve our planet, is what drives them to constantly innovate and offer new solutions in the circular economy for consumers, businesses, governments and communities around the world. For more information, visit www.simsltd.com .

