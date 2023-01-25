RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

2 hours ago
RLJ Lodging Trust (the “Company”) (NYSE: RLJ) today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, after the markets close on February 27, 2023. The Company will also host a conference call on February 28, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

The Company recommends that you dial in approximately 10 minutes before the call. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-3982 or (201) 493-6780 for international participants and requesting RLJ Lodging Trust’s fourth quarter earnings conference call.

A replay of the call will be available from 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 28, 2023, until midnight (Eastern Time) on March 14, 2023. The replay can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers and entering pin number 13735659.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available online at the Company’s website, http%3A%2F%2Fwww.rljlodgingtrust.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available online through the Company’s Investor Relations section.

About Us

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Forward-Looking Statements

This information contains certain statements, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to the Company’s business plans, objectives and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, that are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the use of the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “will continue,” “intend,” “should,” “may,” or similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations, such forward-looking statements are not predictions of future events or guarantees of future performance and our actual results could differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements and urges investors to carefully review the disclosures the Company makes concerning risks and uncertainties in the sections entitled “Risk Factors,” “Forward- Looking Statements,” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s Annual Report, as well as risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For additional information or to receive press releases via email, please visit our website: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.rljlodgingtrust.com

