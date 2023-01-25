PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chalice Brands Ltd. (CSE: CHAL) ( CHALF) (the “Company” or “Chalice Brands”), a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in retail, production, processing, wholesale, and distribution, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Gary Zipfel to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective immediately. The Company has also appointed William Simpson as an Advisor to the Board of Chalice Brands.



Jeff Yapp, CEO of Chalice Brands stated, “We are privileged to welcome back major shareholder Gary Zipfel to our Board of Directors and major shareholder William Simpson as an Advisor. We look forward to benefitting from their many contributions to Chalice Brands. We believe Gary and William’s backgrounds with Chalice Brands will serve to accelerate broad recognition of the Company’s potential.”

Mr. Zipfel serves as capital partner and board-level advisor for start-up stage companies, providing business planning, strategic direction, and scenario analysis. Mr. Zipfel has worked with companies from a diverse array of industries including cannabis, vertical green space appliances, mountain-home design and construction, commercial real estate, bicycle parts design and manufacturing, digital advertising, jet engine repair, healthcare notification systems, restaurants and breweries. Prior to becoming a start-up investor, Mr. Zipfel spent 15 years in the global financial markets as a technologist and technology leader.

Mr. Simpson founded Chalice Brands, formerly Chalice Farms in 2014, turning the Company into one of the leading cannabis brands and retail dispensary chains in Oregon. Mr. Simpson leveraged his early experience in the medical marijuana industry to develop innovative manufacturing, sales and marketing practice for the Chalice Brands portfolio and retail platforms. Mr. Simpson formerly had the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of Chalice Brands.

The Company would also like to announce the resignation of Bob McKnight from its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Bob for his contributions to Chalice Brands over the years," commented John Varghese, Executive Chairman. "We wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Chalice Brands Ltd. is a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, with 15 owned dispensaries in and around Portland, Oregon. Chalice Brands is committed to developing a dynamic portfolio built around the recognized brands of Chalice Brands, including Chalice Farms, Left Coast Connection, Homegrown Oregon and Cannabliss & Co., with a focus on health and wellness. Visit investors.chalicebrandsltd.com/ for regular updates.

