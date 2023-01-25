Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) announced today that it has opened greenfield locations in Baytown and suburban Forth Worth, Texas.

The Baytown branch extends service in the greater Houston market, reaching across Harris and Chambers counties and the Galveston Bay region. The branch on Fort+Worth%26rsquo%3Bs+western+side is at the busy crossroads of Highways 820 and 30. “These new branch locations were chosen specifically to support our customer contractors who work near the major Fort Worth and Houston markets. Both new branches are stocked with leading brands of residential and commercial roofing and complementary products, including Beacon’s own TRI-BUILT® products,” commented Peter Lippert, Beacon’s Regional Vice President, Texas. “We are pleased to expand Beacon’s service in Texas, where we now have 34 branches across the state and offer online business tools like our leading digital platform, Beacon PRO+.”

In the first month of 2023 Beacon has already added five new locations via greenfields and acquisitions, demonstrating continued momentum along our growth trajectory as we execute on the customer experience goals laid out in our Ambition+2025 strategy.

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of building products, including roofing materials and complementary products, such as siding and waterproofing. The company operates over 480 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of nearly 100,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT®, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

