Enterprises in Brazil have accelerated their adoption of public cloud services in recent years, with AWS partners playing a major role in enabling these migrations and the ongoing operation of cloud environments, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ AWS Ecosystem Partners report for Brazil finds that AWS has strengthened its position as a cloud leader in Brazil by expanding its operations, delivering more products and services and accrediting more service providers. The country’s growing AWS ecosystem delivers increasing value to cloud users in the public and private sectors.

“The Brazilian public cloud market is maturing,” said Bernie Hoecker, partner, Enterprise Cloud Transformation at ISG. “More organizations are embracing the cloud, and for many the focus is shifting from cost reduction to achieving business goals.”

Most new cloud adopters in Brazil still prefer to migrate their workloads as they are, using lift-and-shift methods, ISG says. However, many companies are now pursuing containerization and cloud-native solutions. The modernization of cloud environments has accelerated in recent months, particularly with the use of infrastructure as code (IaC). Companies are adopting automated approaches to reduce the need for scarce cloud programming skills.

As the use of AWS and other public clouds matures, demand is also growing for cloud managed services to reduce operational costs and accelerate innovation, the report says. The Brazilian market has shown especially strong interest in FinOps services, which help enterprises monitor and control cloud expenses.

Brazil’s public sector has accelerated its use of public clouds in the wake of the pandemic, after challenges such as mandatory remote work revealed the benefits of the cloud, ISG says. AWS and its ecosystem partners have entered into many contracts since 2020 with federal, state and local agencies, which are using cloud services for task automation, service demand forecasting, reduction of paper documents and other capabilities.

Demand for AWS IoT services is also increasing in Brazil, as companies take advantage of the recent rollout of 5G wireless to kick off cloud-enabled IoT projects for agriculture, health care, logistics and other applications, the report says.

“The high cost of collecting and transmitting data held back IoT implementation in Brazil until 5G became available,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “AWS-certified service providers specializing in IoT and data analytics are helping to make these projects possible.”

The report also explores other trends in the Brazilian AWS market, including the growing interest in migrating existing SAP platforms to AWS and heightened concerns about cloud providers’ sustainability strategies.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ AWS Ecosystem Partners report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 40 providers across seven quadrants: AWS Managed Services, AWS SAP Workloads, AWS Data Analytics and Machine Learning, AWS Internet of Things (IoT) Services, AWS Migration Services, AWS Consulting Services, and Brazil Public Sector — Technology Services.

The report names BRLink, Compass UOL, dataRain, Dedalus, IPsense, Logicalis, Nextios and TIVIT as Leaders in four quadrants each. It names Claranet, Darede, SoftwareONE and Wipro as Leaders in three quadrants each and Accenture, ST IT and Stefanini as Leaders in two quadrants each. AX4B, Embratel, Extreme Group, G&P, MIGNOW, NTT DATA and Sky.One are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Accenture and V8.Tech are named as Rising Stars — companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in two quadrants each. The report names dataRain, Embratel, Extreme Group, Inmetrics and Projetas as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from Darede, G&P, Inmetrics, IPsense, Logicalis, ST IT and TIVIT.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ AWS Ecosystem Partners report for Brazil is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

