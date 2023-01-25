Radius Global Infrastructure Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release Date

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ: RADI) (the “Company”) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Management will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time to review financial results and conduct a question-and-answer session. A copy of the earnings release and presentation slides will be posted to the “Quarterly Results” section of the Company’s website, https%3A%2F%2Fwww.radiusglobal.com%2Ffilings%2Fquarterly-results.

Webcast and Conference Call:

The live webcast and presentation slides will be available through the “News & Events” section of the Company’s website, https%3A%2F%2Fwww.radiusglobal.com%2Fnews-events%2Fevents-presentations.+Participants are advised to go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

For those unable to access the webcast, the conference call will be accessible domestically or internationally, by dialing 1-877-407-0789 or 1-201-689-8562, respectively. Upon dialing in, please request to join the Radius Global Infrastructure Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

A replay of the webcast and access to the presentation slides will be available on the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.radiusglobal.com%2Fnews-events%2Fevents-presentations. A telephonic replay can be accessed through March 15, 2023 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (International), passcode 13735096.

About the Company:

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc., through its various subsidiaries, is a multinational owner and acquiror of triple net rental streams and real properties leased to wireless operators, wired operators, wireless tower companies, and other digital infrastructure operators as part of their infrastructure required to deliver a wide range of services.

For further information, see https%3A%2F%2Fwww.radiusglobal.com.

