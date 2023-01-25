Colliers to announce fourth quarter and full year results on February 9, 2023

2 hours ago
TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) (“Colliers” or the “Company”) today announced that results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 will be issued by press release on February 9, 2023 at approximately 7:00am ET.

The conference call to review these financial results will take place at 11:00am ET on February 9, 2023, and will be hosted by Jay S. Hennick, Global Chairman & CEO and Christian Mayer, CFO.

Conference call participants should pre-register using this webcast registration link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI58638f0abc5a4d75a75d699d3b7f8f42 to receive the dial in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).

A simultaneous audio webcast and replay will be accessible at corporate.colliers.com in the “Events” section.

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 63 countries, our 18,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients. For more than 27 years, our experienced leadership with significant inside ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of 20% for shareholders. With annual revenues of $4.6 billion and $92 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, our investors, and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

Company Contact:
Christian Mayer, CFO
Colliers International Group Inc.
(416) 960-9500

