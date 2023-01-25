Weber+Inc. ( NYSE:WEBR, Financial), the global leader in outdoor cooking, technology, and products, announced today its innovative new product offerings for the upcoming 2023 barbecue season. Featuring Weber’s advanced technology, high-performance engineering, durable construction, and consumer-led design, the Company's latest electric, griddle, and pellet grills offer extraordinary utility, flexibility, convenience, and endless flavor exploration for those who love to cook outside.

“Our product teams continue to push the boundaries of high-performance outdoor cooking in fuel and product categories that home cooks have just started to explore, including electric, griddle, and pellet grilling,” said Mike Jacobs, Chief Operating Officer of Weber. “To develop this year’s product portfolio, we spent hundreds of hours talking to and cooking with people to determine how our products could help them more fully enjoy coming together around the grill. As a result, this line-up redefines what’s possible when cooking outside by enabling our owners to create delicious new meal options, express their creativity, cook with greater ease, control, and predictability, and simplify clean up.”

HIGH HEAT + VERSATILITY, THE LUMIN ELECTRIC GRILL

Weber’s new LUMIN electric grill is a highly versatile, multifunctional grill. It is designed for those with limited outdoor space and electric-first people who crave barbecue's authentic, delicious flavors yet desire a grill that fits their lifestyle and reflects their eco-conscious fuel choices. The ultra-modern LUMIN grill features a sleek, space-efficient design, making it ideal for smaller outside areas and where other forms of grilling, such as charcoal and gas, are not permitted.

To create a “next-level” electric cooking experience, Weber product experts engineered this first-of-its-kind grill to:

Reach high heat temperatures of more than 600°F/315°C so that cooks can achieve that authentically grilled flavor they have come to love with Weber products; owners can reach high heat-searing temperatures within 15 minutes.

Infuse vegetables and proteins with rich, smokey tastes through a unique smoke mode.

Steam vegetables, braise sausages, and keep cooked food warm via different cook settings and specially designed accessories.

Thaw frozen foods directly on the grill while it preheats to save time and simplify mealtime for busy cooks.

Make clean-up a breeze with a front-access grease tray and dishwasher-friendly, porcelain-enamel cast iron cooking grates.

The LUMIN grill also features a porcelain-enamel steel lid and cook box for superior durability and long-term corrosion resistance. Additionally, Weber engineers created a line of accessories that further broadens what outdoor cooks can do on this unique grill, including a stand, grill cover, griddle insert, and more.

The LUMIN grill is available now on weber.com and from retail partners in the Americas and Europe. Outdoor cooks can select from full-size or compact models and a variety of vibrant colors, including Ice Blue, Deep Ocean Blue, Golden Yellow, Seafoam Green, Black, and Crimson. Available models and colors will vary by geographic region.

NEW POSSIBILITIES, WEBER’S GRIDDLE PRODUCT SUITE

Weber engineers leveraged their deep expertise in high-performance heat management to create full-size griddle inserts that transform SPIRIT® and GENESIS® gas grills into full-size griddles within seconds and Weber’s first stand-alone gas griddle. With these new products, Weber now offers the industry’s leading line of griddle products.

Instantly Convert SPIRIT and GENESIS Gas Grills into Full-Size Griddles

To help SPIRIT and GENESIS gas grill owners effortlessly experience the different menu options and flavors griddle cooking opens, Weber product designers created high-quality, durable, full-size griddle inserts. These accessories fit the Company's SPIRIT and GENESIS gas grill lines. Weber grill owners can easily remove their gas grill's cooking grates and replace them with a new SPIRIT or GENESIS Full-Size Griddle insert, transforming the entire cooking surface into a full griddle.

SPIRIT and GENESIS Full-size Griddles will be available on weber.com and at retail partners in the Americas and Europe this spring.

Powerful, Even Heat with the Stand-Alone WEBER® Griddle

The new, stand-alone WEBER Griddle is ideal for outdoor cooks who love the versatility, convenience, expanded menu options, and delicious tastes griddle cooking provides. This griddle features:

Specially engineered burner technology that delivers powerful, even heat and is capable of reaching temperatures of 500°F/260°C and higher. In addition, this technology makes cooking on a griddle more convenient and controllable, even after adding cold food to the cooking surface.

Two side tables for greater simplicity in preparing and serving meals fresh off the griddle, along with hooks for tools, so they are “within hand’s reach” while cooking.

A high-capacity grease management system easily accessed in the front of the griddle for less mess during cleaning.

Two models, a 36” and a 28”, of the WEBER Griddle will be available in the United States and Canada this spring. Both models also feature aluminized steel cook boxes to prevent corrosion. Additionally, the 36” WEBER Griddle includes heavy-duty caster wheels for easy maneuverability. A five-year limited warranty backs each model.

Expand What’s Possible with Weber’s New Griddle Accessories

To round out its griddle suite of products, Weber will also offer a series of new high-quality tools and accessories. Specially designed for novice and experienced griddle cooks alike, this accessory collection includes stainless steel spatulas, egg rings, a cast iron press, squeeze bottles, and a basting dome, among others.

MORE FLAVOR, MORE CAPACITY, SMOKEFIRE® SEAR+ WOOD FIRED PELLET GRILL

Weber product experts continue to enhance the brand’s award-winning, direct heat-design, all-in-one SMOKEFIRE wood fired pellet grill line, which features a broad 200-600° temperature range to allow grilling enthusiasts to sear, smoke, and everything in between.

With all the features of Weber’s SMOKEFIRE, STEALTH Edition grill, the new all-black SMOKEFIRE Sear+ grill offers pellet cooks more capacity, convenience, and ways to enjoy the rich, smokey flavor that comes with the perfect sear. It includes:

An extra-large, folding top cooking grate for more room and flexibility so that outdoor cooks can create a variety of dishes at once or ample food for a crowd.

An additional side table with tool hooks, making food preparation, grilling, and accessory storage more convenient.

Grate hooks that simplify storing the main and top cook rack.

The WEBER CRAFTED OUTDOOR KITCHEN COLLECTION® Dual-Sided Sear Grate for those coveted sear marks. This extra-large porcelain enamel grate is designed for larger foods on one side and smaller, more delicate items on the reverse side.

The SMOKEFIRE Sear+ pellet grill is compatible with the WEBER CRAFTED® line of accessories, which transform the grill into a complete outdoor kitchen. It also comes with the Company’s proprietary WEBER CONNECT® technology. This technology allows outdoor cooks to control and adjust the grill’s settings and receive notifications and step-by-step assistance on their smart devices to achieve perfectly grilled food every time.

Additionally, the grill includes Weber’s exclusive easy-clean pellet system, which directs ash and grease into a removable drawer. And it’s porcelain enamel finish provides superior durability and long-term corrosion resistance.

Two SMOKEFIRE Sear+ pellet grill models, the ELX4 and ELX6, will be available online at weber.com and retail partner websites in the Americas this spring.

