Tamar Elan joins Matillion as Chief People Officer

2 hours ago
PR Newswire

DENVER and MANCHESTER, England, Jan. 18, 2023

Elan brings more than 20 years of experience to lead Matillion's growing People and Culture team

Matillion, the leader in data productivity, today announced the appointment of Tamar Elan as its inaugural Chief People Officer.

"Matillion is, and always will be, a people-focused company. As we continue to grow, it is critical that we remain focused on driving our people initiatives and prioritizing our team members' best interests," said Matillion CEO Matthew Scullion. "Tamar brings an energy and vision that will fuel the expansion and evolution of our amazing culture. She is a great addition to #TeamGreen and will help lead our people-focused teams and strategies through this next phase of growth."

Elan has extensive experience building and scaling global teams while maintaining their unique culture at global, high-growth organizations, ranging from early-stage startups to public companies. She brings deep knowledge in designing people strategies, attracting and building talent and leadership capabilities, organizational design, and change management processes. Prior to joining Matillion, Elan was the EVP of People at Versatile and Walkme (NASDAQ: WKME) and previously held senior HR leadership roles at Nova Measuring Instruments.

"Matillion has built and is growing an incredible business by enabling data teams to get business-ready data, faster, and Matillioners - our people - have been core to that success," said Elan. "In order for Matillion to continue its focus on helping modern data teams, we need to maintain our own strong foundation by empowering our people to do their best work in a supportive culture built on teamwork and empathy. Matillioners are some of the brightest minds in the industry, and I am excited to be part of this amazing team."

To learn more about Matillion and its executive team, visit https://www.matillion.com/about/leadership/.

About Matillion

Matillion is The Data Productivity Cloud.

Matillion helps teams get data business-ready, faster — accelerating time-to-value and increasing the impact data can have.

Thousands of enterprises including Cisco, DocuSign, Pacific Life, Slack, and TUI trust Matillion to load, transform, sync, and orchestrate their data for a wide range of use cases from insights and operational analytics, to data science, machine learning, and AI.

Native integration with popular cloud data platforms lets data teams at every skill level automate management, refinement, and data delivery for every data integration need.

See Matillion for yourself, and follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Matillion is a registered trademark of Matillion Ltd. All other marks are owned by their respective companies.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tamar-elan-joins-matillion-as-chief-people-officer-301721731.html

