OneMain announces $50 million commitment to support minority depository institutions and veterans

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

OneMain+Financial, the leader in offering nonprime customers responsible access to credit, announced today that it has committed $50 million dollars to support minority depository institutions (MDIs) and military veterans.

The company’s $50 million commitment is managed in equal parts through two J.P. Morgan Asset Management programs. The first $25 million is deposited in the Empower money market share class to benefit two MDIs selected by OneMain: Sunstate+Bank, based in Florida, and First+Independence+Bank, based in Michigan. These banks provide financial services in underserved communities. The other $25 million is deposited in the Academy money market share class – a partnership with Academy+Securities, a disabled veteran-owned and operated investment bank – to support training and services to veterans, including job placement and transition services for veterans moving from active duty to civilian life.

“OneMain is focused on aligning our cash management strategy with our mission to improve the financial well-being of hardworking Americans, particularly those in underserved communities. Our recent commitments in support of minority depository institutions and military veterans are designed to help communities become more financially secure and build stronger economic futures,” said OneMain Chairman and CEO Doug Shulman.

OneMain has a significant presence in the states where Sunstate Bank and First Independence Bank are located, operating 70 branches and employing more than 400 team members in Florida, and operating 25 branches and employing about 150 team members in Michigan.

“It is great to see the leadership of OneMain Financial taking proactive steps to demonstrate inclusion. The collaboration between J.P. Morgan’s Empower share class with OneMain creates new opportunities for institutions like First Independence Bank. The interdependence in finance is critical to create inclusion that is sustainable,” said Kenneth Kelly, Chairman and CEO of First Independence.

“As we focus on providing capital and financial services to our community, OneMain’s investment in J.P. Morgan’s Empower share class will expand our reach in helping underserved populations across the state of Florida,” said Lloyd DeVaux, President and CEO of Sunstate Bank. “We continue to focus on making progress on our mission to provide equitable access to resources and are empowered by the support of institutions like J.P. Morgan and OneMain Financial.”

“Academy Securities has been honored to share our social mission to benefit veteran hiring initiatives with OneMain. Over the years of our partnership, OneMain has consistently set a clear and elevated standard in fostering opportunities for individuals and organizations that represent and evangelize the value of military veterans and their service. As part of OneMain’s commitment to social responsibility, Academy serves to deliver impact by reinvesting in our platform and creating frameworks for transitioning veterans to build career equity, post service to nation,” said Chance Mims, CEO of Academy Securities.

OneMain continues to expand opportunities for underserved borrowers through its impact investment strategy. In 2021, the company issued a $750 million Social Bond to serve credit-disadvantaged communities around the country, with a focus on women and minority customers. OneMain deepened this commitment in 2022 with a $600 million Social ABS Bond, the first of its kind by a U.S. issuer. Loans from the Social ABS serve borrowers residing in rural communities, at least 75% of whom are lower- income borrowers with annual net incomes of less than or equal to $50,000. In addition, OneMain has previously committed $35 million to funds supporting the Thurgood Marshall College Fund for students attending historically black colleges and universities and environmental investments.

About OneMain Financial

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) is the leader in offering nonprime customers responsible access to credit and is dedicated to improving the financial well-being of hardworking Americans. We empower our customers to solve today’s problems and reach a better financial future through personalized solutions available online and in 1,400 locations across 44 states. OneMain is committed to making a positive impact on the people and the communities we serve. For additional information, please visit OneMainFinancial.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230118005629r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005629/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.