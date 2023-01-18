Calling All Goal Getters: Home Chef Wants to Give You a Fresh Start in the Kitchen and Beyond with $5,000 And A Year of Free Meals

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2023

Home Chef is sponsoring one lucky person's start to the new year by providing the fuel and funds needed to achieve their goal

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Studies have shown that the majority of New Year goal getters throw in the towel by the third week of January.* This year, Home Chef is providing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to overcome this mid-month hang-up by sponsoring a fresh start for one lucky individual with $5,000 in cash and a year's worth of free Home Chef meals to help them achieve 2023 greatness.

For those looking to start the year off fresh and flavorful in the kitchen, Home Chef offers carb and calorie conscious Fresh Start meals through its online meal delivery service, to help health-minded individuals find balance in their mealtime routines, but Home Chef knows goals go beyond the kitchen.

Whether you want to start a new hobby, prioritize your mental health, invest in a coach for a new skill, or something else entirely — Home Chef wants to hear from you! From now until January 31, applicants can submit the story behind their goal for the year at www.freshstarthomechef.comfor a chance to win $5,000 and a year's worth of Home Chef meals. Each submission must include:

  • First name and last name
  • Email
  • Mailing address
  • Phone number
  • Your 2023 goal story, in 500 words or less

Not selected as the grand prize winner? Well you're in luck! Home Chef will be selecting ten participants to receive three months worth of Home Chef meals, including nourishing Fresh Start meals, so they can bring simple, time-saving, and delicious meals to their kitchens too. One grand prize and 10 additional winners will be contacted by February 15 via email.

"At Home Chef, we know that a simplified mealtime routine makes other aspirations in life a bit easier too," said Shira Schwarz, VP of brand marketing for Home Chef, "Whether you want to cook more with family at home, commit to a fitness routine, or learn a new skill, Home Chef is excited to provide that extra ease and convenience to help fuel 2023 goals, in and out of the kitchen."

For more information about Home Chef and its Fresh Start meals, please visit www.homechef.com/freshstartor follow Home Chef on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

*Based on research conducted by Strava published in Jan 2020.

About Home Chef

Founded in 2013, Home Chef is the leading meal solutions company with both a retail and online presence. Available from www.homechef.comand in retail at more than 2,400 stores in the Kroger Family of Companies, Home Chef is committed to bringing ease and convenience to home cooking through simple, delicious meals, so fans can enjoy their time at home, both in and out of the kitchen. The Chicago-based meal kit company was ranked #1 in Customer Service among Meal Kits by Newsweek. Home Chef is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). Find out more and get cooking at www.homechef.com. Follow us on Twitter, Instagramand Facebookfor updates and inspiration.

Media Contact:
Jessie Depre
Cell: 815-503-1523
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Home Chef

