Avantor® and Avantor Foundation Giving Supports Communities Around the Globe in 2022

2 hours ago
RANDOR, Pa., Jan. 18, 2023

Avantor and Avantor Foundation grantmaking and volunteerism advances

"Science for Goodness" with focus on STEM education and healthcare access

RANDOR, Pa., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), today announced that it has surpassed $7 million in giving since its inception in 2009, supporting its mission of advancing science education and providing healthcare to those in need. In 2022, the Foundation granted more than $1 million to 15 organizations around the world. In addition, Avantor Inc. donated products to support education and disaster relief efforts valued at more than $1.3 million.

"Over the past year we deepened integration of employee volunteer opportunities and engagement and were proud to see how our colleagues around the world took action to set science in motion to create a better world in their local and global communities," said Allison Hosak, Senior Vice President, Global Communications and Brand. "We look forward to partnering with grantees and employees around the globe to extend our impact in 2023."

During 2022, Avantor Foundation grants supported:

  • Engineering Development Trust delivering various STEM activities to over 2,000 young people in the UK.
  • Project HOPE – The People-to-People Health Foundation, providing medical services to more than 5,000 children with asthma in the Shanghai, China region;
  • Good Samaritan Health Center expanding its offering by providing same day medical care to grow its outreach by over 45% (353 new patients) to neighboring communities in Atlanta, Georgia.

As part of Avantor's commitment to serving communities, Avantor Foundation recently expanded community engagement programming for Avantor employees to include matching gifts for both financial donations and volunteer time. Avantor employees across 15 countries participated in expanded volunteer opportunities ranging from the creation of STEM and hygiene kits to panel discussions and mentoring students to encourage and support the next generation of scientists.

More details will be highlighted in Avantor's 2023 Sustainability Report later this year. To learn more about Science for Goodness, visit the Company's sustainability website. To learn more about the Avantor Foundation, visit avantorfoundation.org.

Avantor

Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 300,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For more information, please visit www.avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

