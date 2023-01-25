The+Hartford has appointed Hank Dominioni head of sales and underwriting for its Middle and Large Commercial Businesses’ Northeast Division. In his new role, Dominioni will be responsible for leading sales and underwriting operations for the company’s independent agents, brokers and customers across seven Northeastern states from Maine to New York. He will report to Gretchen Thompson, head of Field Operations and General Industries for Middle and Large Commercial insurance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005065/en/

The Hartford has appointed Hank Dominioni head of sales and underwriting for its Middle and Large Commercial Businesses’ Northeast Division. In his new role, he will be responsible for leading sales and underwriting operations for the company’s independent agents, brokers and customers in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Hank has demonstrated the ability to consistently deliver impressive profitable growth across the organization,” said Thompson. “His energy and passion for developing talent and building deep relationships with our distribution partners will continue to position our Northeast Division for success. He has a proven track record of winning and steadfast commitment to developing strong partnerships that achieve results for our agents and brokers.”

Dominioni has been with The Hartford for more than 20 years, most recently serving as head of Northern and Southern New England. He has broad industry experience having held positions of increasing responsibility, including risk engineering and insurance underwriting for technology and life science business lines.

About The Hartford

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity. More information on the company and its financial performance is available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thehartford.com.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. For additional details, please read The+Hartford%26rsquo%3Bs+legal+notice.

HIG-MLC

Some of the statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Investors should consider the important risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ. These important risks and uncertainties include those discussed in our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q, and the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update this release, which speaks as of the date issued.

From time to time, The Hartford may use its website and/or social media outlets, such as Twitter and Facebook, to disseminate material company information. Financial and other important information regarding The Hartford is routinely accessible through and posted on our website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.thehartford.com. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about The Hartford when you enroll your email address by visiting the “Email Alerts” section at https%3A%2F%2Fir.thehartford.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005065/en/