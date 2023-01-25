Stride, Inc. Launches New Solution to Combat Nation's Pandemic-Era Learning Loss

More than a year into the so-called new normal of K-12 education, thousands of families and school leaders across the U.S. are still watching their students struggle to adjust. And research suggests the impacts of learning loss could resonate for years to come, with lower student performance leading to the loss of trillions of dollars in potential lifetime earnings.

To stem the tide of learning loss’s impact, Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN), a leader in education for over 20 years, has launched Stride+Tutoring, an innovative platform designed to get students academically on track with one-on-one support. Stride Tutoring is the only online tutoring platform that requires every tutor to be an active, state-certified teacher, giving students access to hundreds of educators no matter what school they attend or where they live.

“The learning progress that was lost for so many students during the pandemic can only be made up with more support now,” said Jennifer Moore, General Manager of Stride Tutoring. “As a trusted partner to millions of families and thousands of school districts, Stride is ready to introduce more students to the power of personalized learning, at a time when they need it most.”

As experienced teachers, Stride’s tutors are committed to cultivating opportunities for academic achievement, regardless of a student’s location. Stride Tutoring allows students and tutors to connect from anywhere with an internet connection, and families can select from a wide pool of teachers for live, personalized sessions. Students can book recurring sessions with their favorite tutors, building lasting relationships that empower their success.

Backed by more than two decades of experience in online education delivery, Stride Tutoring’s interactive communication features are built for the success and safety of students. Trained tutors provide sessions in their field of mastery – in the subjects they love, and love to teach – offering students a personalized experience to enhance their academic journey. The platform’s built-in feedback channels make it easy for student, tutor, and parents to connect, and parents have direct access to tutors through the platform’s secure messaging capabilities and post-session feedback channels.

For schools and districts, Stride Tutoring offers a variety of scalable solutions for high-dosage tutoring, including the ability to schedule small-group sessions during the school day and access detailed student- and school-level reports.

Stride Tutoring sessions are now available for students in grades 7-12 anywhere in the U.S. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Ftutoring.stridelearning.com.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN), we are reimagining learning—where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people’s teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

