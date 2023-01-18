PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) has named Kimberly LaPointe as Executive Vice President and Head of the Wealth Management Consulting Group. As Head of the Wealth Management Consulting Group, Ms. LaPointe will lead teams focused on the RIA, broker-dealer, U.S. private bank, multi-family office, OCIO and DCIO channels. She reports to Dan Charles, Head of Global Distribution.

Ms. LaPointe joins Cohen & Steers with 30 years of financial services experience. She most recently served as Executive Vice President and Head of PGIM Investments International where she led the firm's expansion into Europe and Asia. Prior to joining PGIM Investments in 2005, she worked at JP Morgan Asset Management as a Vice President and at Dean Witter InterCapital as an analyst.

Dan Charles, Head of Global Distribution, said:

"As real assets and alternative income continue to grow within asset allocations, Cohen & Steers is well positioned to help financial advisors and their clients gain access to diversified sources of income and total return strategies. Kimberly brings the experience and strategic vision necessary to lead our high-performing Wealth Management Consulting Group, our largest distribution channel and key contributor for driving organic growth for our firm."

Joe Harvey, Chief Executive Officer and President, said:

"Kimberly joins Cohen & Steers at an exciting time as we move closer to a new investment cycle that we believe will favor real assets and alternative income. Kimberly's leadership will be essential to growing our firm's market position, while helping financial advisors meet their clients' needs, especially as more advisors embrace real assets, including both listed and private real estate."

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

