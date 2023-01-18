Cohen & Steers Appoints Kimberly LaPointe as Head of Wealth Management Consulting Group

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) has named Kimberly LaPointe as Executive Vice President and Head of the Wealth Management Consulting Group. As Head of the Wealth Management Consulting Group, Ms. LaPointe will lead teams focused on the RIA, broker-dealer, U.S. private bank, multi-family office, OCIO and DCIO channels. She reports to Dan Charles, Head of Global Distribution.

Ms. LaPointe joins Cohen & Steers with 30 years of financial services experience. She most recently served as Executive Vice President and Head of PGIM Investments International where she led the firm's expansion into Europe and Asia. Prior to joining PGIM Investments in 2005, she worked at JP Morgan Asset Management as a Vice President and at Dean Witter InterCapital as an analyst.

Dan Charles, Head of Global Distribution, said:
"As real assets and alternative income continue to grow within asset allocations, Cohen & Steers is well positioned to help financial advisors and their clients gain access to diversified sources of income and total return strategies. Kimberly brings the experience and strategic vision necessary to lead our high-performing Wealth Management Consulting Group, our largest distribution channel and key contributor for driving organic growth for our firm."

Joe Harvey, Chief Executive Officer and President, said:
"Kimberly joins Cohen & Steers at an exciting time as we move closer to a new investment cycle that we believe will favor real assets and alternative income. Kimberly's leadership will be essential to growing our firm's market position, while helping financial advisors meet their clients' needs, especially as more advisors embrace real assets, including both listed and private real estate."

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

Website: https://www.cohenandsteers.com
Symbols: NYSE: CNS

favicon.png?sn=NY89303&sd=2023-01-18 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-appoints-kimberly-lapointe-as-head-of-wealth-management-consulting-group-301723971.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY89303&Transmission_Id=202301180900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY89303&DateId=20230118
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.