BOTHELL, Wash., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strix Group plc, the global leader in the design, manufacture, and supply of kettle safety controls as well as water filtration products, is expanding its foothold in the U.S. with the introduction of a new product collection focused on its mission to 'Innovate Safety and Design for a sustainable future'.

Strix_Products.jpg

Harry Kyriacou, Chief Commercial Officer, made the announcement. "We are excited to announce the expansion of our consumer goods group into the American market. We've partnered with best-in-class partners, including over 25 local sales experts, and backed by the exceptional operational support provided by the Englewood Marketing Group, we expect our technologies to be in the hands of consumers across the country in 2023."

With a history of excellence and continuous growth and ambition for further development, Strix is deploying its world class technology into simple sustainable solutions in the U.S. The expansion will unveil a number of products under its Aqua Optima brand, highlighting cost effective water solutions.

Strix is a British company whose journey dates back to the 1950s, developing temperature control flight suits for RAF pilots. Today its technology is used in an estimated 70% of electric Kettles in the USA.

Its range of heating and filtration technologies are efficient and eco-friendly, most notably the Strix True Boil technology that allows consumers to save money by filtering and heating only the water they need on demand, with accurate temperatures. Consumer awareness of water contamination issues and the impact of single-use plastics continues to grow at a rapid rate.

In line with these trends, the group will unveil their range of Perfect Pour filtered water pitchers / dispensers, an SCAA certified coffee / hot drinks machine, and more, that all feature the same award-winning technology and water filters that compete against the leading brands by offering convenient solutions with more value.

"It's the perfect combination of macro trends and award-winning technology." Said Justin Howard, Director of Americas and Commercial Strategy. "As US consumers continue adopting tea as a healthy alternative, their awareness of water contamination grows, and they acknowledge their impact on the environment. Throughout the year Strix will unveil new innovations that continue to offer water solutions and alternatives to single-use plastics. The company has been delivering water expertise for over 20 years to ensure that everyone can access faster and more sustainable ways to enjoy better, healthier water."

You can find "Powered by Strix" on display by major brands in the USA.

About Strix Group PLC:

Aqua Optima is a water filtration technology and appliance brand, and is part of Strix Group, which prides itself on innovating safety and design for a sustainable future. Established in 1982 and headquartered in the first UNESCO biosphere on the Isle of Man, Strix Group develops award winning technologies that power leading brands to deliver unrivalled safety and helps reduce energy consumption, single-use plastics and water contamination around the world.

Strix trades on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: KETL).

SOURCE Strix Group

