BLB&B Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 234 stocks valued at a total of $1.29Bil. The top holdings were SCHM(7.60%), VEA(5.83%), and IJR(5.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BLB&B Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, BLB&B Advisors, LLC bought 506,279 shares of ARCA:DJP for a total holding of 1,084,662. The trade had a 1.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.02.

On 01/18/2023, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 - 06738C778 traded for a price of $33.78 per share and a market cap of $790.92Mil. The stock has returned 11.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VWO by 202,847 shares. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.14.

On 01/18/2023, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.07 per share and a market cap of $74.15Bil. The stock has returned -12.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a price-book ratio of 1.70.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CMCSA by 121,123 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.39.

On 01/18/2023, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $38.8682 per share and a market cap of $168.14Bil. The stock has returned -20.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-book ratio of 2.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.29 and a price-sales ratio of 1.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, BLB&B Advisors, LLC bought 108,253 shares of NAS:CSCO for a total holding of 173,724. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.37.

On 01/18/2023, Cisco Systems Inc traded for a price of $47.76 per share and a market cap of $197.22Bil. The stock has returned -16.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cisco Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-book ratio of 4.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.29 and a price-sales ratio of 3.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, BLB&B Advisors, LLC bought 67,844 shares of ARCA:SCHM for a total holding of 1,485,921. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $66.67.

On 01/18/2023, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $70.31 per share and a market cap of $9.92Bil. The stock has returned -6.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a price-book ratio of 2.52.

