Weave Study Discovers Economic Trends Are Driving Change in Small Healthcare Practices

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, today announced new research, the 2023+Healthcare+Business+Insights+Report, which examines how multiple factors, including inflation and recession fears, are driving small healthcare offices to deliver a better patient experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005296/en/

23-insights-report-simple_%281%29.jpg

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Inflation has had a significant influence on patient experience, with 51% of practices having raised prices in the last 90 days and 49% of practices planning to raise prices in 2023. More than half of patients (53%) report experiencing anxiety before medical appointments, and nearly two in three patients (62%) indicate that they have felt rushed, not heard, or not paid attention to by a healthcare provider over the last 12 months. At the same time, 52% of providers believe patient expectations have increased since the pandemic.

While providers navigate macroeconomic shifts, patients are asking for better in-office experiences and the desire for providers to deliver digital-first solutions. And although 98% of providers say that technology is important to providing a great patient experience and increasing revenue, 46% of offices haven’t updated their office technology in over 2 years. This disconnect is testing an already disrupted patient-provider relationship originally brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. As the “convenience economy” pushes businesses across industries to adopt modern technology that enhances user experience, consumers now expect the same conveniences from their healthcare providers, such as text communication, text-to-pay, buy now pay later options, online scheduling and more.

“As staffing shortages and increased patient expectations continue to drive modernization, providers are more focused than ever on engaging patients digitally,” said Brett White, CEO of Weave. “Implementing modern communication technology is key to bridging this expectation gap and improving both provider and patient experiences in 2023 and beyond.”

Additional findings include:

  • 40% of providers say dealing with demanding patients is the biggest inconvenience for their healthcare office
  • 87% of providers think their patients are not completely truthful during appointments, exemplifying lack of trust
  • 81% of patients indicated they would prefer healthcare providers have the latest technology

Download the full report here: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.getweave.com%2Febooks%2F2023-healthcare-business-insights-report%2F

About the study

Weave commissioned an independent market research firm to study 360 healthcare providers and 1,040 patients. The margin of error for this study is +/- 3% at the 95% confidence level. Online sampling was conducted in partnership with Qualtrics.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a member of the Forbes Cloud 100, a Certified Great Place to Work, and a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com%2Fnewsroom%2F

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230118005296r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005296/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.