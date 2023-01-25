Iteris Sets Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call for Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Iteris%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it will conduct a conference call on Thursday, February 2 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2022. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Iteris president and CEO Joe Bergera and CFO Douglas Groves will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, February 2, 2023
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: +1 888-506-0062
International dial-in number: +1 973-528-0011
Participant Access Code: 606037

If joining by phone, please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time and ask to join the Iteris earnings call. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MKR Investor Relations at 1-213-277-5550.

To listen to the live webcast or view the press release, please visit the investor+relations section of the Iteris website at www.iteris.com.

During the question and answer period, management will take questions live from covering sell-side analysts, as well as answer select questions submitted to the company in advance of the call. If you would like to submit a question in advance, please do so before 5 p.m. Eastern time (2 p.m. Pacific time) on February 1, 2022 by emailing Iteris investor relations at [email protected].

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours following the end of the call and will remain available for one week. To access the replay dial +1- 877-481-4010 (US and Canada Toll Free), +1 919-882-2331 (International) and enter replay passcode 47459.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management. Delivered through Iteris’ ClearMobility Platform, our cloud-enabled end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world, and help bridge legacy technology silos to unlock the future of transportation. That’s why more than 10,000 public agencies and private-sector enterprises focused on mobility rely on Iteris every day. Visit www.iteris.com for more information, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

